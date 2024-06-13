Fabrizio Romano Confirms Aston Villa Star’s Exit With Former Club Reunion Looming

Philippe Coutinho: Aston Villa Exit and New Beginnings

Coutinho’s Aston Villa Tenure and Departure

Former Liverpool midfield maestro Philippe Coutinho’s journey through the upper echelons of football takes a fresh turn, as he edges closer to finding a new club post-Aston Villa. The Brazilian’s stint at Villa was fleeting, featuring in a mere two Premier League matches in August before his subsequent move to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

🚨🇧🇷 Philippe Coutinho and Aston Villa have agreed on contract termination after his loan spell in Qatar. Coutinho, set to be available as free agent with Vasco da Gama working on his return — as @brunoandrd reports. pic.twitter.com/xJnrAztZxb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Coutinho’s Villa saga began with a loan from Barcelona in January 2022, which was solidified into a permanent move when he inked a four-year deal in July of the same year. However, his time at the club was cut short, paving the way for newer horizons.

World’s Third Most Expensive Player

Remembered as the third-most costly football transfer ever, Coutinho’s shift from Liverpool to Barcelona remains iconic. Only behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s hefty transfers to Paris Saint-Germain, Coutinho’s name is etched in the annals of football history. Despite such high-profile moves, his recent football narrative has seen less of the spotlight. Since his last appearance for Brazil in June 2022, Coutinho has not been recalled to the national team, including the 2024 Copa America selection.

A Glimpse at His Performance in Qatar

While his tenure at Al-Duhail was brief, it was not without its highlights. Over 22 matches, Coutinho found the back of the net seven times and assisted three, with a notable brace against Sadio Mane’s Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League signalling his enduring quality on the field.

Coutinho’s Free Agency and Future Prospects

In an intriguing development, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Philippe Coutinho is on the verge of becoming a free agent. According to Romano, Coutinho has agreed to terminate his contract with Aston Villa, originally set to run until June 2026. Romano conveyed through X, “Philippe Coutinho and Aston Villa have agreed on contract termination after his loan spell in Qatar. Coutinho, set to be available as free agent with Vasco da Gama working on his return — as @brunoandrd reports.”

It’s noteworthy that Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama is keen on repatriating Coutinho. Having launched his professional journey at the Vasco academy before his leap to Europe with Inter Milan in 2008, a return to Vasco would represent a full-circle moment for the seasoned midfielder.

In essence, Philippe Coutinho’s career narrative continues to evolve, marked by both high-profile transfers and quieter exits. As he prepares for the next chapter post-Aston Villa, the football world watches keenly, anticipating where this talented playmaker will showcase his skills next. With Aston Villa closing this chapter and Fabrizio Romano lighting the way with his updates, Coutinho’s next steps remain a compelling story to follow.