Report: Liverpool and Man United Join Barcelona in Race for €40m Star

Premier League Giants Eye Leverkusen’s Rising Star

As the transfer window heats up, the chase for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong intensifies, with Manchester United and Liverpool joining Barcelona in the pursuit of the talented right-back. This interest, first reported by Sport Bild, underscores the growing appeal of Frimpong, whose performances under Xabi Alonso have catapulted him into the spotlight.

Frimpong’s Remarkable Rise

From the academy fields of Manchester City to the bustling energy of Celtic Park, and now to the forefront of Bundesliga success, Jeremie Frimpong’s journey has been nothing short of meteoric. The 23-year-old defender’s transformation at Bayer Leverkusen has been profound, with Alonso’s tactics allowing him to thrive. Finishing the 2023/24 season with an impressive 26 goal involvements, including nine Bundesliga goals, Frimpong has been pivotal in Leverkusen’s title-winning campaign, which fans have affectionately dubbed ‘Neverlusen.’

Attracting Elite Attention

The remarkable performances have not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona having already tabled what has been described as a ‘lowball’ offer. This proposal reportedly falls short of meeting the €40 million release clause set in Frimpong’s contract, which is due to expire soon. Despite this interest, Barcelona’s precarious financial situation could hinder their ability to secure such a high-profile signing.

Premier League Possibilities

On the domestic front, both Manchester United and Liverpool are weighing their options. United, despite Diogo Dalot’s emergence as a key player, face uncertainty over Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future and could see Frimpong as a valuable addition to bolster their defensive lineup. However, their priority remains focused on strengthening the core squad positions, including centre-back, midfielder, and striker.

Liverpool, under the incoming management of Arne Slot, faces its own tactical shifts, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s evolving role potentially moving towards midfield. This shift opens up a strategic opportunity to recruit Frimpong, potentially easing the midfield reinforcement needs by solidifying the right-back position with a player known for his attacking prowess and versatility.

Conclusion

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Jeremie Frimpong stands at a pivotal juncture in his career. With leading clubs across Europe poised to make their move, his next steps could define the trajectory of his professional journey. For Manchester United, Liverpool, and Barcelona, securing a player of Frimpong’s calibre could be a game-changer for their respective campaigns in the coming seasons.