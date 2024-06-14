Euro 2024 Kickoff: Germany vs Scotland and Opening Ceremony

Euro 2024: How to Watch the Grand Opening Ceremony and Prepare for the Big Tournament Ahead

Euro 2024 kicks off this evening in a blaze of excitement and anticipation as Germany hosts Scotland in the tournament’s opening match. But before the players take to the pitch, the traditional opening ceremony will officially mark the start of this football extravaganza. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Euro 2024 opening ceremony and get ready for the big tournament ahead.

An Opening Ceremony with Tributes and Tradition

The hosts have kept the details of the opening ceremony largely under wraps, promising surprises and spectacle. However, UEFA has confirmed a poignant tribute to one of Germany’s football legends. Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away in January at the age of 78, will be honoured during the ceremony. This tribute will be led by his wife alongside Germany’s two Euro-winning captains, Bernard Dietz and Jurgen Klinsmann.

The ceremony will also showcase the prestigious Henri Delaunay Cup, setting the stage for four weeks of thrilling football action. As the curtain is raised on the tournament, fans around the world will be watching closely to see how the host nation welcomes this international event.

How to Watch Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony

For those eager to catch the opening ceremony and the first match of Euro 2024, the event will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK. Coverage begins at 6:30pm BST, with the opening ceremony expected to start around 7:30pm.

If you prefer to stream the event online, the ITVX website and app offer a free live stream service. This ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Coverage and Live Updates

For fans who want comprehensive coverage of the opening ceremony and the Germany vs Scotland game, Standard Sport’s dedicated blog will provide live updates. This includes minute-by-minute commentary, expert analysis, and all the highlights as they happen. Following the blog is a great way to stay informed and engaged with the unfolding events.

A Big Tournament Ahead: What to Expect

Euro 2024 promises to be a tournament filled with high stakes, dramatic matches, and unforgettable moments. As teams from across Europe compete for the coveted trophy, fans can look forward to watching their favourite stars and emerging talents. The tournament will not only highlight the best of European football but also celebrate the unity and passion that the sport brings to millions of people.

With the opening ceremony setting the tone, anticipation is at an all-time high. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or a casual observer, Euro 2024 offers something for everyone. From the opening match to the final whistle, this is an event not to be missed.

In summary, Euro 2024 kicks off with a memorable opening ceremony that honours legends, showcases the trophy, and promises an exciting start to the tournament. Make sure you know how to watch the event, stay updated with live blogs, and prepare for the thrilling matches ahead.