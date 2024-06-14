“You Never Know” – Forward Drops Major Hint Amid Man United Interest

Matheus Cunha: Wolves Sensation Eyes Manchester United Move

Wolves’ star forward Matheus Cunha has expressed his pride in being linked with a move to Manchester United, labelling it a “real honour.” However, Cunha remains pragmatic about the future, acknowledging that “you never know” what lies ahead.

Mirror Football reports that Manchester United monitored Cunha last season as he netted 12 goals in the Premier League from 32 appearances. Cunha is considered a prime candidate to replace Anthony Martial, whose time at the club concluded with his contract.

Cunha: The Ideal Fit for United

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe envisions Cunha as a perfect addition to Old Trafford. A circulating social media video features the 25-year-old discussing a potential transfer to United with friends. When questioned about wearing the United shirt, Cunha responded, “You know it’s a real honour to have your name linked to Manchester United. One of the biggest clubs in the world. But I’m happy at Wolves.”

He added, “If I’m lucky, I play another good season, but the window is open, you never know.”

This isn’t Cunha’s first comment on United rumours. He previously told Globo Esporte, “Whenever I can, I come along [to Botafogo-PB games]. I always want to show that (the affection) is reciprocated. Then we see that talk (Manchester United). But I’m very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of my time with my family. I’m very happy at Wolves. The focus now is on having better seasons and helping the club. God willing, I’ll continue on this path.”

Wolves’ Journey with Cunha

Cunha joined Wolves in January 2023 on loan from Atletico Madrid before a £44 million permanent transfer at the season’s end. His remarkable performance has impressed Wolves’ captain Max Kilman, who noted Cunha’s significant growth during his first full season at Molineux.

Kilman praised, “He’s been fabulous. There’s added pressure on our forwards because we don’t have many and you could see in the celebrations just how much it meant to everyone. He’s a really funny guy and sees the world differently! He’s a really nice guy and on the pitch you can see his character. He’s been phenomenal and has really kicked on this season.”

Looking Forward: Wolves’ Way Ahead

Wolves, under the leadership of Gary O’Neil, have seen significant developments. The team has recently welcomed new talent like Rodrigo Gomes, who is expected to make an immediate impact. O’Neil has shown an adept ability to harness the potential of his players, aiming for a bright future for Wolves.

The combination of Cunha’s prowess and the club’s strategic signings positions Wolves for a promising season. As speculation continues around Cunha’s future and potential moves, Wolves fans remain hopeful that he will continue to shine at Molineux, contributing to the team’s upward trajectory.

Cunha’s Dual Commitment

While Cunha’s connection to Manchester United stirs excitement, his dedication to Wolves remains steadfast. His comments reflect a balance of ambition and loyalty, indicating that while the future may hold new opportunities, his current focus is on contributing to Wolves’ success.