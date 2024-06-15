Report: Chelsea £35M Defender Set To Be Aston Villa’s Next Big Signing?

Aston Villa Eyeing Chelsea Defender: A £35m Move for Ian Maatsen?

As the summer transfer window heats up, Aston Villa has shown keen interest in signing Chelsea’s promising defender, Ian Maatsen. The Chelsea Chronicle reports that Villa is ready to swoop in for the 22-year-old Dutch left-back, who has recently caught the eye of several top European clubs.

Enzo Maresca’s Defensive Challenge

With the departure of Thiago Silva, Chelsea’s new head coach Enzo Maresca faces the daunting task of reshaping the team’s defence. Known for his preference for a back four system, Maresca will need to address the significant gaps left in the backline. Blues fans are eagerly waiting to see how the defence will evolve under his leadership.

Maatsen’s Rising Stock

Ian Maatsen spent the latter half of the previous season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as a key player for the side that finished runners-up in the Champions League. Despite Dortmund’s interest, they are unwilling to meet Maatsen’s £35m release clause, leaving the door open for Aston Villa and other suitors.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who will only proceed with Chelsea signings if their striker Jhon Duran completes his move to Stamford Bridge, could potentially offer Maatsen an enticing prospect. Given Villa’s qualification for the Champions League next season, the Dutchman might find a move to Villa Park an attractive step in his career.

The £35m Price Tag: A Fair Valuation?

Chelsea’s valuation of £35m for Maatsen is seen as a fair price, considering his potential and recent performances. As the Chelsea Chronicle notes, “We’d be open to Maatsen being reintegrated to the Chelsea squad for pre-season under the new manager, but if his future lies away from the club then sticking to a £35m valuation is fair.”

Maatsen, who was recently called up to his national squad for Euro 2024, is highly regarded for his talent and potential. Simon Moore of The Athletic described him as “hugely talented” a few years ago, underscoring his bright future at the top level.

Interest from Bayern Munich

According to GiveMeSport, Bayern Munich also harbours interest in Maatsen, adding to the competitive landscape for his signature. Chelsea appears open to listening to offers for the young defender, making this transfer saga one to watch closely.

Conclusion

Aston Villa’s interest in Ian Maatsen highlights the young defender’s growing reputation. With several top clubs circling and Chelsea’s defensive overhaul under Enzo Maresca, the summer transfer window could see significant moves that reshape the future for Maatsen and the involved clubs.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

The statistical analysis of Ian Maatsen’s performance data reveals a full-back of extraordinary potential and versatility. According to data from Fbref, Maatsen’s metrics highlight his well-rounded capabilities, which are crucial for any modern full-back.

Attacking Prowess

Maatsen’s attacking statistics are impressive. He ranks in the 85th percentile for non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and the 91st percentile for non-penalty goals, illustrating his significant threat in the final third. His contribution is further underscored by his 74th percentile ranking for total shots and 47th percentile for assists. Although his shot-creating actions are modest at the 43rd percentile, his offensive capabilities are noteworthy for a defender.

Possession Play

In possession, Maatsen excels in ball distribution and progression. His pass completion rate is in the 88th percentile, and he ranks highly for progressive passes (87th percentile) and progressive carries (79th percentile). These metrics indicate his proficiency in advancing play from the back, a skill set highly valued in teams that focus on building attacks from their defensive lines. Furthermore, his ability to attempt and successfully complete passes demonstrates a high level of technical skill and confidence under pressure.

Defensive Capabilities

Defensively, Maatsen shows mixed results. He ranks in the 84th percentile for blocks and 80th percentile for interceptions, reflecting his ability to disrupt opposition play effectively. However, his aerial duels and clearances, both at 80th percentile, suggest a solid defensive presence in ground and aerial battles. Yet, his tackling percentile is lower at 32, indicating an area where improvement is needed.

Comprehensive Performance

Ian Maatsen’s performance data paints the picture of a dynamic full-back capable of influencing both ends of the pitch. His strong attacking contributions, combined with reliable possession play and solid, though improvable, defensive stats, make him a valuable asset for any team. As he continues to develop, Maatsen’s all-around abilities will likely attract significant attention in the transfer market.

Credit: Fbref for statistical data and chart.