Journalist: Spurs Eye Major Crystal Palace Signing

Eberechi Eze has enjoyed a stellar season, overcoming early injury setbacks to finish with 11 goals and six assists in 31 games across all competitions. His impressive form earned him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024. Alongside Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eze helped Crystal Palace end their campaign on a high note.

The 25-year-old’s performances have attracted interest from top clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City. However, Tottenham appears to be leading the race to secure his signature. Hutton sees no reason why a deal won’t get done, even at Palace’s exit clause price of £60 million.

Why Eze is Worth the Investment

Discussing Eze’s potential transfer, Hutton told Tottenham News, “Yeah, I think so for someone who is so talented and at a good age. Normally when you get a little bit older, you get a little more restricted. You need to play in a certain type of formation, you need to be this sort of player and he just doesn’t look like that sort of guy.”

Eze’s ability to play with freedom and his attacking prowess make him an attractive prospect for Tottenham. Hutton added, “He just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality. He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad.”

Levy’s Spending Strategy

Levy is known for his tough negotiating skills, often seeking the best possible deals for Tottenham. However, he has shown a willingness to spend big on the right players. Recent high-value signings include Tanguy Ndombele, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Cristian Romero, and James Maddison, each costing over £40 million.

While Tottenham has yet to break the £60 million barrier, acquiring Eze could mark a significant step in their quest to return to the Champions League and stay there. Hutton believes that Levy will recognize the value Eze brings, stating, “If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

Tactical Fit for Postecoglou

One potential challenge for Postecoglou is fitting Eze into a squad that already includes key players like James Maddison and Son Heung-min. Maddison currently occupies the No.10 role, while Son is expected to return to the left wing when a new No.9 is signed. However, the addition of Eze would undoubtedly provide a welcome selection headache for the Spurs manager.

“You can never have enough good players and Postecoglou would surely welcome that particular headache,” Hutton concluded. With Eze’s versatility and creative flair, he could become a pivotal figure in Tottenham’s attacking lineup.

In conclusion, Eberechi Eze’s potential move to Tottenham represents a significant investment in the club’s future. His exceptional talent and recent form suggest that he could thrive under Postecoglou’s management, helping Spurs achieve their ambitions. Daniel Levy’s willingness to meet the £60 million asking price reflects the club’s commitment to strengthening their squad and competing at the highest level.