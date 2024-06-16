Report: Real Madrid Target Snubs Premier League Giants

Leny Yoro Eyes Real Madrid Move Amid Premier League Interest

Leny Yoro, the teenage centre-back from Lille, has become one of football’s hottest prospects, with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United vying for his signature. However, it appears the young defender has his sights set on a move to Real Madrid. As reported by Charlie Gordon in Express, Yoro prefers a switch to the Bernabeu over a move to the Premier League.

Yoro’s Meteoric Rise

At just 17 years old when the 2023/24 season commenced, Yoro made a significant impact, starting 30 Ligue 1 games. Now 18 and standing tall at 6ft 3in, he has established himself as one of the world’s top young defenders. With only a year left on his Lille contract, this summer presents a prime opportunity for interested clubs to secure his services at a reasonable price.

Real Madrid: The Dream Destination

Express Sport reveals that Real Madrid is Yoro’s dream destination. There is a notable apprehension about moving to the Premier League at such a young age, with members of Yoro’s camp focused on making the Bernabeu switch a reality. Despite this, Lille and Real Madrid have yet to agree on a transfer fee.

An unnamed Premier League club has already made a substantial offer of £42.3 million for Yoro, which Lille turned down. The player’s clear preference for Madrid over an immediate move to England played a significant role in this decision.

Premier League Clubs Still in the Hunt

Despite Yoro’s preference, Liverpool and Manchester United continue to push hard to convince him to join the Premier League. Liverpool, under new manager Arne Slot, is scouring the market for fresh talent. Meanwhile, United is in dire need of defensive reinforcements following Raphael Varane’s departure and the uncertain future of Jonny Evans, whose contract expires on June 30.

Yoro is on United’s list of targets, which also includes Ousmane Diomande and Jarrad Branthwaite. Reports suggest that United has made progress in their pursuit of Branthwaite, having reportedly agreed on personal terms, though they are yet to settle on a transfer fee with Everton.

United’s Transfer Plans

United’s transfer plans have gained momentum after the confirmation that Erik ten Hag will remain as manager, despite the club having conducted talks with several managerial candidates since the end of last season. This stability allows United to focus on strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.

In conclusion, while Yoro’s preference for Real Madrid is clear, the determination of Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United cannot be underestimated. As the summer transfer window progresses, it will be intriguing to see where this talented young defender ends up. Will Lille hold out for a higher bid, or will they respect Yoro’s desire to join one of the world’s most prestigious clubs?