Al-Ittihad Targets Mo Salah Amid Managerial Changes

Al-Ittihad’s Ambitious Pursuit of Mo Salah and Alternatives

Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League giants, are poised to make another substantial bid to secure Mo Salah from Liverpool. With a shortlist featuring two other prominent wingers, this summer’s transfer window promises to be a significant period for the club. According to Rudy Galletti of TEAMtalk, Al-Ittihad’s strategic approach hinges on the appointment of their new manager, a process that currently sees them in a state of flux.

Strategic Moves Awaiting Managerial Appointment

Al-Ittihad’s decision-making for potential transfers is currently on hold until the appointment of a new manager. The outgoing manager, Marcelo Gallardo, is still resolving contractual matters, causing a delay in finalizing his replacement. This managerial uncertainty has slowed down their pursuit of new signings, but the search for an elite winger continues independently.

Mo Salah: The Primary Target

Liverpool’s Mo Salah remains Al-Ittihad’s top target. The club’s persistent interest in Salah, who they pursued last year, signifies their determination to bolster their squad with top-tier talent. The anticipated managerial change from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot at Liverpool might influence Salah’s potential transfer. Al-Ittihad are preparing a ‘monster’ offer, highlighting their commitment to securing the Egyptian star.

Alternatives: Son Heung-min and Federico Chiesa

Amid the slow progress in securing Salah, Al-Ittihad have also shortlisted Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa as alternative targets. Son, who is currently under contract with Tottenham until June 2025, is also attracting interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Despite this, Tottenham are optimistic about extending his deal. Al-Ittihad have not yet made official contact with Son, but if negotiations for Salah do not accelerate, they are prepared to initiate discussions.

Chiesa, considered the most affordable option, is last on Al-Ittihad’s shortlist. His future at Juventus remains uncertain, with contract negotiations still unresolved. This has prompted Chiesa to explore other opportunities. While Al-Ittihad are keen on Chiesa, they face competition from Roma, Napoli, and other European clubs.

Al-Ittihad’s ambitious plans to secure a top winger this summer reflect their strategic approach to strengthening their squad. Mo Salah remains their primary target, but the club is prepared with alternatives like Son Heung-min and Federico Chiesa. As they await the resolution of their managerial appointment, the transfer window promises to be a period of significant activity and potential transformations for the Saudi Pro League giants.

With their sights set on elite talent, Al-Ittihad’s moves this summer could have far-reaching implications for their domestic and international aspirations.