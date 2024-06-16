Player Ratings: England’s Bellingham Seals Win Over Serbia

England Triumphs Over Serbia in Euro 2024 Opener

Jude Bellingham’s Goal Secures Victory for the Three Lions

England kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. The decisive goal came early, courtesy of Jude Bellingham, setting the stage for a tense and competitive match. This win positions England favourably in their group, demonstrating their potential as serious contenders in the tournament.

Dominant First Half

From the outset, England displayed a cohesive and confident approach. They controlled possession, moving fluidly and effectively across the pitch, which quickly stifled Serbia’s early ambitions. The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Bukayo Saka delivered a pinpoint cross, which Bellingham expertly headed in from six yards. This goal not only gave England the lead but also marked Bellingham as a player to watch in the competition.

Serbia’s response was immediate but ultimately fruitless. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s loss of possession gave Aleksandar Mitrovic a chance to equalise, but his shot narrowly missed, allowing England to maintain their composure. The first half ended with England firmly in control, both in defence and attack, highlighting Serbia’s struggles to break through their solid backline.

Serbia’s Second-Half Resurgence

The second half saw a more aggressive and determined Serbian side. They pushed forward with greater urgency, aiming to disrupt England’s rhythm and claw back into the game. England’s defence faced significant pressure, and the match’s intensity heightened as Serbia searched for an equaliser.

Despite their efforts, Serbia’s attempts were thwarted by a resilient English defence. A standout moment came when Dusan Vlahovic’s powerful strike was saved by Pickford, preserving England’s slim lead. On the other end, Harry Kane’s header was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Serbia’s keeper Predrag Rajkovic, preventing a further deficit.

Key Player Performances

Serbia Player Ratings (3-5-2)

GK: Predrag Rajkovic – 7/10

– 7/10 CB: Milos Veljkovic – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Nikola Milenkovic – 8/10

– 8/10 CB: Strahinja Pavlovic – 6/10

– 6/10 RM: Andrija Zivkovic – 5/10

– 5/10 CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – 4/10

– 4/10 CM: Nemanja Gudelj – 7/10

– 7/10 CM: Sasa Lukic – 7/10

– 7/10 LM: Filip Kostic – 5/10

– 5/10 CF: Dusan Vlahovic – 6/10

– 6/10 CF: Aleksandar Mitrovic – 6/10

Substitutes

Filip Mladenovic (43′ for Kostic) – 5/10

– 5/10 Ivan Ilic (46′ for Gudelj) – 6/10

– 6/10 Dusan Tadic (61′ for Lukic) – 7/10

– 7/10 Luka Jovic (61′ for Mitrovic) – 5/10

– 5/10 Veljko Birmancevic (74′ for Zivkovic) – 5/10

England Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jordan Pickford – 6/10

– 6/10 RB: Kyle Walker – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: John Stones – 6/10

– 6/10 CB: Marc Guehi – 8/10

– 8/10 LB: Kieran Trippier – 4/10

– 4/10 DM: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7/10

– 7/10 DM: Declan Rice – 7/10

– 7/10 RW: Bukayo Saka – 8/10

– 8/10 AM: Jude Bellingham – 9/10

– 9/10 LW: Phil Foden – 4/10

– 4/10 ST: Harry Kane – 4/10

Substitutes