SEARCH
HomeEPL - TeamsChelseaReport:Tottenham and Chelsea Eye £33m Move for Italian Defender

Report:Tottenham and Chelsea Eye £33m Move for Italian Defender

0
By Tyrone Johnson
Photo IMAGO

Riccardo Calafiori: The Defensive Sensation on Premier League Radars

The Premier League’s summer transfer window is heating up, and Italy’s rising star, Riccardo Calafiori, is at the center of attention. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly positioning themselves to secure the services of the highly-rated centre-back, according to a recent article by Team Talk. This blog explores Calafiori’s remarkable journey and the potential impact he could have in the Premier League.

The Rise of Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of sensational. Just two seasons ago, he was playing for Basel, managing a modest 23 league appearances. His impressive performances earned him a budget-friendly move to Serie A side Bologna for under £4 million. Despite this humble beginning, Calafiori has quickly established himself as one of Italy’s most promising defenders.

Over the course of his first 30 Serie A games, Calafiori’s talent shone brightly. He played a crucial role in lifting Bologna to fifth in the league table, showcasing not only defensive solidity but also an eye for goal, scoring twice and providing five assists.

Recent International Impact

Calafiori’s impact extends beyond club football. He recently made his debut for Italy, playing against Turkey on June 4. His performance earned him subsequent starts, including the opening match of the Euros against Albania. In that game, he played the full 90 minutes, boasting a perfect tackle success rate, and leading in aerial duels and interceptions among his Italian teammates.

His timing couldn’t be better. As he makes waves on the international stage, top clubs are taking notice. Tottenham, Newcastle, and Manchester United have all been linked to the talented defender, with Tottenham and Newcastle reportedly having held talks, as noted by Caught Offside.

Strategic Moves by Premier League Giants

With Tottenham and Newcastle actively pursuing Calafiori, the transfer dynamics are intriguing. Tottenham in particular could benefit from bolstering their defensive lineup, a need that has been evident over the past seasons. However, the situation remains fluid. It’s unclear if the talks are still ongoing or if any substantial progress has been made.

Meanwhile, Juventus appears to have the upper hand. The Italian giants are keen to reunite Calafiori with his former boss Thiago Motta. Should this move not materialize, Calafiori’s desire to play in the Premier League keeps the door open for English clubs.

Chelsea Enters the Fray

Chelsea’s new Italian manager has also expressed interest in Calafiori, according to insider Nico Schira. The Blues, like other interested sides, would need to meet Bologna’s asking price, which exceeds £33 million. This figure accounts for the sell-on percentage owed to Basel, Calafiori’s former club.

The competition for Calafiori is fierce, but his ongoing form in the Euros could drive multiple offers. His blend of defensive prowess and offensive contributions makes him a highly coveted asset.

Conclusion

Riccardo Calafiori’s journey from Basel to Bologna, and now onto the international stage, is a testament to his talent and potential. As the Premier League clubs vie for his signature, his next move could significantly impact their defensive fortifications. Whether he ends up in North London, Newcastle, or at Stamford Bridge, Calafiori is a name to watch closely this summer.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Riccardo Calafiori’s Versatile Performance

The performance data of Riccardo Calafiori over the last 365 days presents a compelling portrait of a multi-faceted centre-back. According to Fbref, Calafiori has demonstrated an impressive balance of attacking, possession, and defensive skills, making him a highly sought-after player in the current transfer market.

Attacking and Possession Excellence

Calafiori’s attacking contributions are noteworthy, especially for a centre-back. He ranks in the 99th percentile for assists, indicating his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, his percentile ranks of 71 for shots total and 66 for non-penalty expected goals (npxG) underscore his threat in the opponent’s box.

In terms of possession, Calafiori excels with an 80th percentile rank in pass completion percentage and 79th in progressive passes. This data highlights his capability to maintain and distribute the ball effectively under pressure. His 81st percentile in progressive carries and 88th in successful take-ons further emphasize his adeptness in advancing the play from the back, a vital trait for modern centre-backs.

Defensive Prowess

Defensively, Calafiori stands out in several critical metrics. His 96th percentile rank in blocks and 74th in tackles reflect his proactive defensive play. Moreover, his interceptions rank in the 72nd percentile, demonstrating his ability to read the game and disrupt the opposition’s attacks. However, his aerial duels rank lower, at the 65th percentile, which might be an area for potential improvement.

Calafiori’s defensive contributions are complemented by his ability to clear danger, as evidenced by his 12th percentile rank in clearances. While this might appear low, it can indicate a preference for retaining possession rather than simply clearing the ball, aligning with his high possession metrics.

Conclusion

Riccardo Calafiori’s performance data from Fbref reveals a well-rounded centre-back with strengths in attacking support, possession retention, and defensive solidity. His versatility makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to bolster their defensive lineup with a player capable of contributing across multiple facets of the game.

Previous article
Report: Palace Move Swiftly to Replace Star Heading to Chelsea
Tyrone Johnson
Tyrone Johnson
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2024 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.