Mbappe’s Nose Injury: What It Means for France

Mbappe’s Injury Woes: France’s Euro 2024 Campaign in Jeopardy

Kylian Mbappe’s Broken Nose and Its Impact

France’s Euro 2024 campaign took an unexpected turn when star forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during their opening game. Despite the severity of the injury, immediate surgery will not be required. However, the French Football Federation has confirmed that a protective mask will be crafted for their captain, leaving his participation in Friday’s crucial match against the Netherlands uncertain.

Collision and Immediate Aftermath

The 25-year-old was forced off the pitch during Monday’s 1-0 victory over Austria after an aerial collision with Kevin Danso. The French star’s face hit Danso’s shoulder, resulting in the break. He was swiftly taken to Dusseldorf hospital, where the diagnosis was confirmed. The FFF stated, “He has returned to the base camp of the French team,” and added that Mbappe “will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.”

Substitution Drama and Deschamps’ Concerns

The incident led to some confusion on the field. France intended to replace Mbappe with Olivier Giroud, but play resumed before the substitution could be made. Mbappe’s return to the pitch without permission resulted in a yellow card, further complicating matters. Didier Deschamps, the French coach, expressed his concerns post-match, stating their number 10 was “not doing well” and that “his nose got badly hit”. Deschamps elaborated, “We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated, which is really very unfortunate for us. He didn’t get off lightly.”

Mbappe’s Crucial Role in France’s Aspirations

Mbappe, who has netted 47 goals in 80 appearances for France, remains pivotal to their aspirations of securing a third European title. His influence was evident in the game against Austria, where his cross led to the only goal, albeit an own goal by Max Wober. With his move to Real Madrid from Paris St-Germain set for the summer, his presence in the upcoming matches is crucial.

Uncertain Future: Will Mbappe Play Against the Netherlands?

Deschamps was cautious when asked about Mbappe’s availability for the next game. “I’m not going to go into hypothesis but the French team with Kylian will always be stronger with him,” he remarked. The uncertainty looms large as Deschamps concluded, “If the news doesn’t go along these lines then we will have to fight without him.”

This incident underscores Mbappe’s importance to the French squad and raises questions about their performance in his potential absence. Fans and analysts alike await updates with bated breath.