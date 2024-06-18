Report: Palace’s £65M Demand On Liverpool Transfer Target

Crystal Palace’s Determination to Retain Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace is resolute in their efforts to keep England’s rising star, Marc Guehi, despite his outstanding performance in the European Championship, which has inevitably drawn the attention of top clubs.

Palace’s Stance on Guehi’s Future

Crystal Palace has made it clear that they are prepared to start bidding at £65 million should Marc Guehi decide to leave after his return from Germany. Guehi’s exceptional performance in England’s opening Group C victory over Serbia has already caught Liverpool’s eye even before the tournament began. The former Chelsea defender, who has two years left on his Palace contract, is likely to attract more interest from top clubs, report The Telegraph.

Palace is cautious about allowing Guehi to enter the final 12 months of his contract without securing his future. The club is ready to initiate talks for a new deal that would keep him at Selhurst Park for at least another season. If these discussions do not yield a favourable outcome, insiders assert that Palace will not entertain offers below £65 million for Guehi, noting Everton’s valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite at £70 million.

Summer Challenges for Palace

This summer promises to be challenging for Crystal Palace, following their impressive end to last season under head coach Oliver Glasner, who even attracted an inquiry from Bayern Munich. Alongside the interest in Guehi, Chelsea, Bayern, and Newcastle United have shown interest in Michael Olise, while Tottenham Hotspur has expressed strong interest in Guehi’s England teammate, Eberechi Eze. Both Olise and Eze reportedly have release clauses that could be triggered this summer.

Securing Guehi’s Commitment

To secure Guehi’s commitment, Palace could offer him a substantial wage increase and include a get-out clause in his new deal. Guehi’s stellar performance against Serbia has cemented his position as the first-choice partner to John Stones in England’s defence for the Euros, underscoring his value to both club and country.

Crystal Palace is set on ensuring that Marc Guehi remains a pivotal part of their squad, demonstrating their determination to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League.