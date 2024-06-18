Report: Nottingham Forest’s Giant Signing to Transform Their Season

Nottingham Forest’s New Giant Signing: Carlos Miguel

A Tall Order for the Premier League

The Mail report that Nottingham Forest are making waves with the imminent £3.4 million signing of Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. Standing at an impressive 6ft 8in, the 25-year-old Brazilian is set to become the tallest player in the Premier League next season. This towering presence surpasses even former Liverpool and Tottenham giant Peter Crouch by an inch.

The Goalkeeping Shuffle

The addition of Miguel comes after a season where Forest utilized three different goalkeepers. They began the 2023-24 campaign with USA international Matt Turner as their No. 1. However, mid-season changes saw Belgian Matz Sels join for £5 million in February, and he started Forest’s final nine fixtures. Greek stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos also made seven appearances during the mid-season shuffle.

Navigating Challenges

Forest’s 17th-place finish last season, just avoiding relegation by six points, was marred by a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. This deduction underscored the club’s financial management issues, adding pressure on their performance on the pitch.

Looking Ahead

With the fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season set to be released on Tuesday, Forest fans eagerly await to see how their team will fare with Miguel’s addition. Young Chelsea keeper Lucas Bergstrom, despite his height of 6ft 9in, is expected to be loaned out again, leaving Miguel as potentially the tallest and most formidable presence in the league’s goalposts.

Carlos Miguel’s signing indicates Forest’s commitment to strengthening their squad and addressing the defensive challenges faced last season. The Mail’s coverage of this signing highlights the club’s strategic moves to ensure a more robust performance in the upcoming season.