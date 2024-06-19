Report: Xabi Alonso Beats Liverpool to Top Transfer Target

Xabi Alonso and Arne Slot in Transfer Battle for Waldemar Anton

Liverpool’s quest for defensive reinforcements has hit a significant snag as Bayer Leverkusen, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, are moving swiftly to secure the signature of Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton. This comes as a double blow to the Reds, who not only missed out on Alonso as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp but now face the prospect of losing a key transfer target to his current team.

Liverpool’s Interest in Anton

TEAMtalk has reported that Liverpool lodged an enquiry earlier this month for the 27-year-old Anton, who has a release clause of €22.5m (£19m). The relatively modest fee makes Anton an attractive option for Liverpool, who are keen to bolster their defensive options following the departure of Joel Matip and uncertainties surrounding Virgil van Dijk’s future.

However, despite their interest, Liverpool may find themselves outpaced by Leverkusen. Florian Plettenberg notes that Alonso has already held at least two discussions with Anton regarding the transfer, indicating that Leverkusen’s interest is significantly more advanced.

Leverkusen Leading the Race

It appears that Leverkusen are not wasting any time in their pursuit of Anton. Reports suggest that they have offered him a contract extending until 2028, placing them firmly in the driving seat. Borussia Dortmund also show interest, but the momentum seems to be with Alonso’s side, which could see them clinch the deal ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool’s Defensive Concerns

Liverpool’s need for defensive cover is pressing. With Matip gone and van Dijk’s future uncertain, failing to secure Anton would mean the Reds must look elsewhere for reinforcements. TEAMtalk has revealed that if Anton’s transfer does not materialize, Liverpool will turn to other targets.

One such target is Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. However, Yoro has expressed a preference for Real Madrid, making this an unlikely acquisition. Another option could be Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, but with the player under contract until 2029, Chelsea seems reluctant to sell.

Potential Alternatives for Liverpool

The Reds are in a precarious position. As Al Nassr plans to meet with van Dijk’s entourage to discuss a potential transfer, Liverpool’s defensive roster could see more changes. Anton would have provided a cost-effective and experienced solution, but with Leverkusen’s proactive approach, Liverpool might need to expedite their search for alternatives.

In summary, while Liverpool’s interest in Anton is strong, Leverkusen’s advanced negotiations and proactive stance put them ahead in this transfer saga. With the clock ticking and Liverpool’s defensive needs growing, the coming weeks will be critical for Klopp’s side as they navigate these challenging transfer waters.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Waldemar Anton’s Impressive Performance Data

Waldemar Anton has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in European football over the past year. His comprehensive performance data, provided by Fbref, offers a detailed insight into his abilities across various facets of the game. Analysing these stats reveals why he is highly sought after by top clubs like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

Attacking and Possession Metrics

Anton excels in both attacking and possession metrics, which are crucial for modern defenders. His expected goals assisted (xAG) and non-penalty expected goals (npxG) place him in the upper echelons among centre-backs, with a remarkable 94th percentile in assists and 91st in npxG. This offensive contribution is complemented by his proficiency in possession. Anton’s passing abilities stand out, with a 92nd percentile in passes attempted and an 83rd percentile in shot-creating actions. His progressive passes and carries, in the 74th and 88th percentiles respectively, underscore his capability to initiate attacks and maintain possession under pressure.

Defensive Prowess

Despite his attacking contributions, Anton’s primary role as a centre-back is defence, and his stats in this area are equally impressive. He ranks highly in aerial duels, with a 71st percentile in aerials won, reflecting his dominance in the air. His clearance rate, though slightly lower at the 76th percentile, indicates solid defensive reliability. However, his stats in blocks and interceptions (21st and 31st percentiles) suggest room for improvement in certain defensive scenarios. Nonetheless, his overall defensive performance remains robust, with a 66th percentile in tackles, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposition plays effectively.

Conclusion

Waldemar Anton’s comprehensive performance data highlights his versatility and effectiveness as a centre-back. His balance between attacking contributions and defensive solidity makes him an invaluable asset. Clubs eyeing him for the summer transfer window can rely on his proven track record, as evidenced by the detailed statistics provided by Fbref.