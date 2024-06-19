Report: Leicester City In Advance Talks With Former Premier League Manger

Leicester City in Advanced Talks with Steve Cooper

Leicester City are moving swiftly to secure the services of former Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper. The 44-year-old, who led Forest to the Premier League and ensured their survival in the top flight, is seen as the ideal candidate to navigate Leicester’s challenging return to the Premier League, suggest reports by The Telegraph.

Steve Cooper’s Managerial Prowess

Cooper, out of work since leaving Forest in December, has a proven track record. Leicester’s optimism stems from his ability to perform under pressure, having successfully managed Forest through their promotion and subsequent season in the Premier League.

Potential Points Deduction Looms

Leicester faces a significant hurdle with a potential points deduction over profit and sustainability breaches. Despite this, the club believes Cooper’s leadership can guide them through these turbulent times. “The club consider Cooper to be by far the best option for the season,” highlighting their confidence in his capabilities.

Leicester’s Recent Managerial Changes

The departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea last month left a void. Maresca’s swift promotion to the Premier League has set high expectations for his successor. Cooper, now a free agent, appears poised to take on this challenge and steer Leicester towards stability and success.

Looking Ahead

As negotiations progress, Leicester fans can remain hopeful that Cooper’s appointment will be the catalyst needed to overcome the forthcoming obstacles and re-establish their position in the Premier League.