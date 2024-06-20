Confirmed: Leicester City Appoint Steve Cooper as First Team Manager

Steve Cooper Takes the Helm at Leicester City for Premier League Challenge

Leicester City Football Club have announced the appointment of Steve Cooper as the new First Team Manager. This pivotal signing comes as the club gears up for its much-anticipated return to the Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

Cooper’s Premier League Vision

Steve Cooper, age 44, has signed a three-year deal with Leicester City, committing to the club until 2027. The former Nottingham Forest and Swansea City manager brings a wealth of experience from his time in the Premier League, where he established Nottingham Forest as a competitive side from 2021 to 2023.

Known for his dynamic coaching style and ability to foster strong team dynamics, Cooper is poised to reintegrate Leicester City into the top tier of English football. His previous success in the Championship, culminating in promotions and play-off finals, underscores his readiness for this new challenge.

Building on Leicester’s Legacy

Upon accepting the role, Steve Cooper expressed his enthusiasm about joining Leicester City. “I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s First Team Manager. This is a fantastic Club with a rich history and passionate supporters. I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”

Leicester City Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, shared his confidence in Cooper’s appointment, highlighting his strategic vision for the team. “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City. His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the Club,” he stated. “As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the Club in the Premier League.”

From Player to Premier League Manager

Steve Cooper’s journey to Leicester City is marked by a rich coaching pedigree. Originating from Pontypridd, he embarked on his coaching career early, securing a UEFA Pro Licence at just 27 years old while coaching at Wrexham. His tenure as Head of Youth Development at Wrexham laid the foundation for his subsequent roles at Liverpool, where he managed the academy and coached the under-18s.

His leadership skills were further recognized when he took charge of England’s Under-16s, eventually leading the Under-17s to victory in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017. These experiences have not only shaped his coaching philosophy but also prepared him for the rigours of managing in the Premier League.

A New Chapter Begins

Steve Cooper’s arrival marks a new era for Leicester City as they prepare to make their mark once again in the Premier League. The team is set to begin pre-season training in early July, with high hopes and renewed vigour under Cooper’s guidance.

With a strong vision for the future and a solid foundation built on community and teamwork, Leicester City and Steve Cooper are set to embark on a thrilling Premier League journey. Fans and players alike have every reason to look forward to what promises to be an exciting chapter in the club’s history.