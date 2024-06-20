Spain vs Italy: EURO 2024 Preview and FREE Watching Guide

Spain vs Italy: Epic Showdown at EURO 2024

Unmissable Clash in Gelsenkirchen

Tonight’s EURO 2024 brings a titanic face-off between Spain and Italy in Group B’s standout fixture, set against the backdrop of Gelsenkirchen’s electric atmosphere. Not tipped as the clear favourites this year, both squads began their campaigns on a high note, securing wins that set the stage for this thrilling contest.

Resilient Spain Dominates Croatia

In a display that caught many off-guard, Spain cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Croatia. This performance was a testament to their preparation and a signal to their competitors that they are in Germany to make a significant impact.

Italy Overcomes Early Jitters

Defending champions Italy faced their own set of challenges, having to claw back from an early setback against Albania to secure a 2-1 victory. This win underscores their resilience and ability to handle the pressure that comes with being the reigning champions.

Rematch Filled With Anticipation

This encounter between Spain and Italy isn’t just another group stage match; it’s a rematch laden with history and high stakes. Their last significant showdown was a gripping semi-final at Wembley, which was only decided after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

“All the makings of a classic, it’s certainly one to watch,” as noted in the build-up to this game. This statement rings true as fans and neutrals alike can expect a match filled with tactical brilliance, heart-stopping moments, and perhaps, a glimpse of future EURO 2024 champions.

Viewing Details for Tonight’s Game

For those eager to catch every moment live, the match will be broadcast on ITV1, free-to-air in the UK, with coverage starting at 7:15pm BST and kick-off scheduled for 8pm. Additionally, the ITVX app and website will provide a live stream, ensuring no one misses out on what could be one of the most talked-about games of the tournament.

In conclusion, as Spain and Italy prepare to lock horns, fans around the world will be tuning in to witness what may become one of the defining matches of EURO 2024. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or a casual observer, tonight’s game is not to be missed.