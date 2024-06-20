Report: Billionaire’s Bid to Rescue Everton from Financial Ruin

Everton’s Future: Friedkin Family in Exclusive Talks for Takeover

A New Chapter for Everton?

In a move that could significantly impact the future of Everton Football Club, the billionaire Friedkin family has entered exclusive talks to acquire the club from British-Iranian owner Farhad Moshiri. This development, reported by the Financial Times, represents a critical step towards resolving the uncertainty that has long loomed over the Premier League side.

The Friedkin Group’s Ambitious Move

The Texas-based Friedkin Group, renowned for owning Italian club AS Roma, has signed an exclusivity agreement and begun due diligence on Everton. According to sources cited by the Financial Times, “The Texas-based Friedkin Group, which already owns Italian side AS Roma, had signed an exclusivity agreement and due diligence was under way, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.”

The Friedkin family’s interest in Everton comes after the collapse of a previous deal with 777 Partners. The Miami-based investment firm faced legal challenges and accusations of fraud, leading to the breakdown of their agreement. Now, Daniel Friedkin, whose net worth is estimated at $6 billion by Forbes, is at the forefront of negotiations, hoping to bring stability and success to the Liverpool-based club.

Challenges and Potential

The path to acquiring Everton is fraught with challenges. As one source warned to FT, “It’s absolutely not a done deal.” Any takeover would require Premier League approval, adding another layer of complexity to the process.

Daniel Friedkin is no stranger to high-stakes deals and ambitious projects. Known for his diverse business interests, including Gulf States Toyota and a passion for aviation, Friedkin successfully acquired AS Roma in 2020 for €591 million. Under his ownership, Roma reached the Europa League final in 2023 and won the Europa Conference League the previous year, showcasing his potential to elevate Everton’s fortunes.

Financial Turmoil and Future Prospects

Everton’s financial situation has been precarious, exacerbated by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. The club struggled with declining revenues due to empty stadiums during the pandemic and the severance of ties with sponsors linked to Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov. As a result, Everton sought new loans to support its operations and fund a new stadium project.

Moshiri’s vision for Everton includes moving from Goodison Park to a new 52,888-capacity stadium on the River Mersey, a central element of Friedkin’s investment plan. The Financial Times noted, “Moshiri hopes that moving from Goodison Park to a 52,888-capacity home stadium on the banks of the River Mersey will transform Everton’s earnings potential. The stadium was a central part of Friedkin’s investment case, the people said.”

However, Everton’s financial challenges are significant. The club owes substantial amounts to various lenders, including Rights and Media Funding, MSP Sports Capital, and Advantage Capital. Despite these hurdles, the allure of owning a Premier League club remains strong, highlighting the enduring appeal of English football.