Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Chelsea’s Pursuit of £60m Star

Crystal Palace’s Strategic Offer to Michael Olise Amidst Chelsea Interest

Olise’s Dilemma: Palace or Chelsea?

In a compelling turn of events within the transfer market, Crystal Palace is determined to keep their shining star, Michael Olise, away from the clutches of Chelsea. As the summer transfer window heats up, Palace have put forward a lucrative new deal to Olise, signalling their intent to retain his services amidst growing interest from several Premier League giants.

Chelsea Leads Pursuit Amid Rival Interest

The French winger, known for his agility and precise goal-scoring ability, has garnered significant attention after an impressive season. During the 2023/24 campaign, Olise notched up 10 goals in just 19 appearances, sparking a bidding war. Chelsea is currently at the forefront, their interest reportedly more intense than that of Manchester United and other potential suitors.

Palace’s Countermove: Enhanced Contract Terms

In response to Chelsea’s persistent pursuit, Palace has acted swiftly. “According to Fabrizio Romano, [Palace] have offered Olise a contract with a higher salary and a new release clause to try convince him to stay once again.” This strategic move comes after last year’s efforts where Palace managed to secure Olise on fresh terms, following Chelsea’s failed £35m bid.

🚨 EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025. 🔵 Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise. pic.twitter.com/HIEMoFhsUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

Market Dynamics and Player’s Future

Despite Palace’s efforts, Chelsea, along with other top clubs like Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, have been green-lit to engage with the winger. However, any negotiation must be routed through Palace directly, establishing clear boundaries in this high-stakes transfer saga.

Olise’s Contractual Landscape at Palace

Currently, Olise is bound to Selhurst Park until June 2027, with potential discussions about extending his stay further. While the winger was not selected for the French squad at Euro 2024, the absence of international duties could hasten any potential moves, provided the complexities around his £60m release clause are navigated adeptly.

This unfolding scenario will undoubtedly be a significant talking point as Chelsea and other clubs vie for one of the most promising talents in the Premier League, setting the stage for a summer filled with strategic negotiations and potential blockbuster moves.