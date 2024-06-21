Latest: Man United Join Spurs and West Ham in Race for £50m Premier League Defender

Red Devils and Spurs Keeping Tabs on Kilman

As the summer transfer window heats up, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to challenge West Ham United for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defender Max Kilman. Givemesport reports that Max Kilman, who has been with Wolves since 2018, is a potential target for these top Premier League clubs.

Following a thorough end-of-season review, Erik ten Hag of Manchester United is looking to strengthen his squad, and Kilman has caught the eye. Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, who recently secured Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, is also in the market for defensive reinforcements.

What’s Been Said

“Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are mulling over whether to compete with Premier League rivals West Ham United for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman,” Givemesport sources reveal. The interest from these clubs comes after an intense review period at United and the anticipation of defensive needs at Tottenham. West Ham is also in the mix, highlighting Kilman’s growing reputation.

Looking at the Key Stats

Max Kilman, at 27 years old, has become a central figure in Wolves’ defence. Last season, he made 44 appearances across all competitions, including 38 in the Premier League. Standing at 1.94 meters, Kilman is known for his aerial prowess, tackling efficiency, and versatility. He has not yet broken into the England national team but remains a consistent performer in the domestic league. His contract with Wolves extends until June 2028, indicating the club’s long-term plans for him unless a substantial offer comes in.

Drawing Comparisons

Kilman has often been compared to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, another promising young defender who also interests United. According to statistics, Kilman has a slight edge in several defensive metrics. He tackles 75% of dribblers compared to Branthwaite’s 72.6%. In aerial duels, Kilman wins 70.5% while Branthwaite secures 68.6%. Additionally, Kilman averages 4.79 clearances per game versus Branthwaite’s 4.71. Despite being six years older than Branthwaite, Kilman’s experience and immediate impact could be beneficial for clubs seeking instant defensive stability.

Likelihood and Fee

Max Kilman’s current market value, as per Transfermarkt, is €32 million. With a contract running until 2028, any club interested in Kilman would need to make a significant financial commitment. Wolves’ manager Gary O’Neil has hinted at the necessity to sell before making new acquisitions, which makes a potential transfer plausible. Given the interest from top Premier League clubs and Wolves’ potential need to balance their books, a move for Kilman seems increasingly likely.

As the transfer window progresses, it will be intriguing to see if Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, or West Ham United secure Kilman’s signature. His defensive capabilities and experience make him a valuable asset, and it would not be surprising to see one of these clubs make a decisive move soon. Wolves need to ideally sell and quality homegrown centre halves are hard to come by. You’d bet money someone does this, but you wouldn’t bet on the price.