Report: United and Chelsea In For Rising Star

Vitor Roque: A Premier League Prospect?

Barcelona’s young forward Vitor Roque

once hailed as the next big thing in Brazilian football, is now facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou. According to a recent article on Teamtalk, “Barcelona are looking to offload Roque, as long as a suitable offer comes in.” This news comes amid reports of the club’s financial woes and their need to balance the books. Despite his immense potential, Roque has struggled to find his feet at Barcelona, leading to speculation about a move to the Premier League. Clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest, with Chelsea in particular reigniting their pursuit after a previously thwarted attempt.

Roque’s stats paint the picture of a young player with significant potential.

In the 2023 season, he made 25 appearances for Athletico Paranaense before his move to Barcelona, where he managed only a handful of games. Standing at 1.72 metres, the 19-year-old forward has a robust physical presence complemented by his agility and technical skills. It’s easier to use his Brazilian stats as opposed to the 2 goals in less than 360 minutes he played in La Liga.

Age: 19

Position: Centre-Forward

Minutes this season: 1,714

Goals: 12

Assists: 3

Roque’s limited playing time at Barcelona has curtailed his ability to make a substantial impact. However, his performances in Brazil highlight his goal-scoring prowess and potential to thrive in a more accommodating environment.

Comparing Roque to Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson provides a glimpse into what Premier League clubs could expect.

Jackson, known for his pace but being slightly raw, has been a key player for Chelsea. Last season, Jackson recorded impressive stats with significant contributions in goals and assists:

Goals: 15

Assists: 4

xG (Expected Goals): 12.5

NPxG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals): 12.0

Touches in the box: 151

Roque’s performance at Athletico Paranaense was quite promising. Despite being younger and less experienced, his numbers in Brazil were comparable to Jota’s, indicating his potential. For instance, Roque’s 12 goals in 1,714 minutes showcase his ability to find the net, albeit in a different league.

Roque’s current market valuation stands at €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.

With a contract running until 2031, Barcelona would likely demand a significant fee to part ways with him. However, given their financial situation, they might be willing to negotiate. Barcelona’s desperation for cash and Roque’s eagerness for regular playing time could pave the way for a transfer. If the Premier League clubs are willing to meet the price, a move seems plausible. His wage demands are expected to be reasonable, aligning with his age and experience. If the fee could be right, this could be a great project for someone.