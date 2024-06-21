Late Goal Seals Thrilling Ukraine Comeback Against Slovakia

Slovakia vs Ukraine: A Euro 2024 Thriller

In a high-stakes Euro 2024 clash, Roman Yaremchuk emerged as the hero for Ukraine, netting a decisive goal that sealed a remarkable comeback victory over Slovakia. This result keeps Ukraine’s hopes alive in the tournament, demonstrating their resilience and determination.

Yaremchuk’s Impactful Entrance

Valencia’s Roman Yaremchuk made a significant impact just 13 minutes after stepping onto the pitch. Displaying keen awareness, he latched onto a precise ball from Mykola Shaparenko. Yaremchuk’s delicate touch nudged the ball past Slovakia’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, finding the bottom left corner of the net from a mere six yards out.

Earlier, Slovakia had taken an early lead thanks to Ivan Schranz, who scored in the 17th minute, marking his second goal in as many games. However, Ukraine’s determination shone through as they mounted a comeback to secure a vital victory.

Shaparenko and Zinchenko: The Equalising Duo

Ukraine’s fightback began in earnest in the second half. Mykola Shaparenko, who had been pivotal in the first goal, found the net himself in the 54th minute. The goal came from a well-placed cross by Oleksandr Zinchenko, which Shaparenko converted from close range. This goal set the stage for a tense final phase of the match.

Ten minutes from time, Yaremchuk ensured Ukraine’s triumph, making him the second Ukrainian substitute to score in a major tournament. This victory is particularly significant as it marks the first time Ukraine has come from behind to win at the Euros since their 2-1 victory over Sweden in 2012.

Defensive Shifts and Crucial Saves

Despite the win, Ukraine’s performance in the first half was far from perfect. The decision to drop Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin put replacement Anatolii Trubin in the spotlight early on. Trubin made two critical saves in the opening ten minutes, first denying Haraslin’s low-angled shot and then thwarting Schranz from close range. He was called upon again to save David Hancko’s free-kick, which he palmed out for a throw-in.

Hancko’s subsequent set-piece led to Slovakia’s opener. Lukas Haraslin found space behind the Ukrainian defence and delivered a cross that Schranz capitalised on, putting Slovakia ahead.

Ukraine’s Resolute Response

Mykhailo Mudryk initially struggled to find his rhythm in the game, with a wild shot when through on goal. However, he improved as the match progressed, eventually setting up Artem Dovbyk for a chance that was blocked by Peter Pekarik at the near post.

Ukraine’s second-half resurgence was driven by their fighting spirit. After Shaparenko’s equaliser, they relentlessly pushed forward, culminating in Yaremchuk’s winner. The final whistle brought emotional scenes as Yaremchuk, in tears, joined his teammates in applauding the Ukrainian fans, celebrating a much-needed and hard-fought victory.