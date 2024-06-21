Simons’ Goal Ruled Out: Netherlands And France Draw at Euro 2024

France vs Netherlands: Controversy and Missed Chances in Euro 2024 Stalemate

A Goalless Draw with High Stakes

In a match filled with drama and missed opportunities, France and the Netherlands played out the first goalless draw of Euro 2024. The absence of Kylian Mbappe was keenly felt by the French, while the Dutch were left frustrated after a contentious VAR decision disallowed Xavi Simons’ second-half goal.

Dutch Denied After Lengthy VAR Check

The Netherlands were left feeling robbed of three points after Simons’ strike from distance was ruled out. Referee Anthony Taylor initially disallowed the goal, citing an obstruction, which was later confirmed by a lengthy VAR check. The decision deemed Denzel Dumfries to have hindered French goalkeeper Mike Maignan while in an offside position. This ruling did not sit well with Dutch fans, who believed the goal was legitimate.

Despite the disappointment, the Dutch had their chances. Memphis Depay struggled to make an impact, and even with Wout Weghorst introduced late in the game, they could not break the deadlock.

France Struggles Without Mbappe

The French side looked lacklustre without their star, Kylian Mbappe, who missed the game due to a broken nose sustained in their victory over Austria. Antoine Griezmann, despite being heavily involved, squandered several clear chances. Adrien Rabiot set up Griezmann for a close-range shot in the first half, but Griezmann failed to convert. Further opportunities went begging, with Griezmann sending one effort wide and another tamely at Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The French team’s offensive struggles without Mbappe were evident. Despite having trained with a protective mask, Mbappe was not risked by coach Didier Deschamps, likely saving him for future, crucial matches. This decision might have been prudent, but it highlighted France’s reliance on their talisman.

Key Players and Missed Opportunities

Antoine Griezmann had a night to forget, missing several key chances that could have put France ahead. His misfiring was a significant factor in the match remaining goalless. On the Dutch side, Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst also failed to find the net, leaving Dutch supporters clamouring for more incisiveness in attack.

Both teams will need to address their finishing issues as they move forward in the tournament. With four points each in Group D, both France and the Netherlands are still in strong positions to advance, but their performances must improve to challenge for the Euro 2024 title.

Looking Ahead in Euro 2024

As Euro 2024 progresses, both France and the Netherlands will be scrutinising their strategies and player performances. France, in particular, will be eager to reintegrate Mbappe and find their scoring touch. The Dutch, meanwhile, will hope to avoid further controversial decisions and sharpen their offensive play.