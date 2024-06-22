Report: Everton’s £17m Transfer Gamble on Marseille Star?

Everton’s Transfer Conundrum: Pressure, Prospects, and Potential Replacements

Everton find themselves in a precarious position as the summer transfer window approaches. With the club having faced a points deduction last season due to breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations, the Toffees are now likely to sell some key players to balance the books. Team Talk reports that Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are among those who might be on the move.

Manchester United and Arsenal in Pursuit

Manchester United have shown interest in Branthwaite, already having had a bid turned down. Arsenal, on the other hand, are eyeing Onana. Should Onana leave, Everton will need to fill a significant void in their midfield. The Belgium international has been a crucial part of the squad for the past two seasons, anchoring the centre of the park with his robust performances.

Eyeing Ndiaye as Onana’s Replacement

One name that has emerged as a potential replacement is former Sheffield United midfielder Iliman Ndiaye. While Ndiaye does not play exactly the same position as Onana, his versatility allows him to operate in an attacking midfield role, on the wings, or even up top. Everton have been tracking Ndiaye since before the January transfer window, and their interest remains strong.

Reports from France suggest that Everton are ‘completely crazy’ about signing Ndiaye, who currently plays for Marseille. The Toffees are said to be exerting ‘constant pressure’ on the Ligue 1 side to secure the deal, a tactic that has reportedly ‘shaken’ Marseille. It’s believed that Everton have approached the table for Ndiaye, although it’s unclear if an official bid has been made.

Financial Implications and Ndiaye’s Potential Return to England

Marseille, needing to raise funds this summer, might be inclined to part ways with Ndiaye. The Senegal international has not closed the door on a return to England, where he has unfinished business. Although his Premier League experience with Sheffield United was limited to one appearance, his record in the Championship—76 games, 21 goals, and 13 assists—demonstrates his potential.

Since moving to Marseille, Ndiaye has contributed four goals and five assists across all competitions. While these numbers are modest, they hint at his capability to perform at a higher level. A return to England might cost Everton around £17 million, a fee that could be manageable if they offload some big names.

The Bigger Picture for Everton

In addition to Ndiaye, Everton are working on multiple signings to bolster their squad. The club’s strategy indicates a proactive approach in the transfer market, aiming to ensure they are not caught off guard by the potential departures of key players. The need for smart investments is critical, given the financial constraints and the competitive nature of the Premier League.

The ongoing negotiations and interest in Ndiaye highlight Everton’s determination to strengthen their squad despite financial hurdles. It remains to be seen how these developments will unfold, but one thing is clear: Everton are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to build a resilient team for the upcoming season.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Iliman Ndiaye: Performance Data and Stats

Iliman Ndiaye’s performance data over the last 365 days, as shown in the image from Fbref, provides a comprehensive look at his capabilities and areas for improvement. This statistical analysis highlights Ndiaye’s strengths and weaknesses across various facets of the game, comparing him to other attacking midfielders and wingers.

Attacking and Possession Insights

Ndiaye’s attacking prowess is evident in several metrics. His percentile ranks in shots total (66) and non-penalty expected goals (35) show that he is a threat in front of goal. However, his actual non-penalty goals (25) suggest there is room for improvement in finishing. The combination of non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) places him in the 39th percentile, indicating potential for higher productivity with better execution or support.

In terms of possession, Ndiaye demonstrates commendable ball-handling skills. His pass completion rate (91) is notably high, and he excels in progressive carries (82) and successful take-ons (64), showcasing his ability to advance play and beat defenders. His performance in progressive passes (44) and progressive passes received (54) further emphasizes his role in transitioning the ball forward and maintaining possession in advanced areas.

Defensive Metrics

Defensively, Ndiaye’s stats reveal areas where he could enhance his impact. His percentile ranks in blocks (18), interceptions (17), and tackles (30) suggest he is less involved in defensive actions compared to his peers. This is an aspect of his game that could be developed to offer more balance to his overall contributions on the field.

Conclusion

Overall, Iliman Ndiaye’s performance data paints the picture of a versatile attacking player with solid possession skills and the potential to improve both offensively and defensively. As Everton consider him as a potential signing, these statistics, credited to Fbref, provide a valuable foundation for understanding how he might fit into their tactical setup and where further development could be focused.