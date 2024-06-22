Report: Newcastle’s Big Bid for Wolves Star Turned Down

Newcastle United’s Pursuit of Max Kilman: A Summer Transfer Saga

Newcastle’s Ambitious Offer for Kilman

Newcastle United have set their sights on bolstering their defensive lineup with Wolves centre-back Max Kilman. In a move that underscores their ambitious summer recruitment drive, Newcastle have proposed a player-plus-cash deal involving homegrown midfielder Elliot Anderson. As reported by The Telegraph, “Newcastle United have made a cash-plus-player offer for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, as Eddie Howe ramps up his summer recruitment drive.”

Wolves’ Firm Stance and Kilman’s Value

Despite Newcastle’s assertive approach, Wolves have rejected the initial offer. According to The Telegraph, “Telegraph Sport can reveal that Newcastle proposed a deal of cash and homegrown midfielder Elliot Anderson but the offer was rejected by Wolves.” This rejection highlights Wolves’ recognition of Kilman’s value, especially given his consistent performances last season. Kilman was a key figure for Wolves manager Gary O’Neil and has been on the fringes of the England squad, enhancing his market value.

Competitive Interest in Kilman

Newcastle’s interest in Kilman is not isolated. West Ham United, managed by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, have also shown keen interest, with a £25 million bid already tabled and rejected. The competition for Kilman’s signature is heating up, with Manchester United reportedly keeping an eye on the situation as well. The Telegraph notes, “Kilman is also a target for West Ham United, with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui failing with a £25 million bid on Friday.”

Financial Dynamics and Transfer Negotiations

Wolves are in a strong financial position compared to last summer, yet they might still consider one major sale to facilitate squad improvements. The complexity of Kilman’s transfer fee is further compounded by a significant sell-on clause negotiated by Maidenhead, Kilman’s former club. As The Telegraph details, “Wolves rejected an offer of around £30m from Napoli for Kilman last year and then persuaded him to sign a new long-term contract.”

Potential Outcomes and Newcastle’s Next Steps

Eddie Howe faces a challenging task in securing Kilman, given Wolves’ firm stance and the player’s market value exceeding £40 million. The rejection of the initial offer suggests that Newcastle will need to significantly increase their bid if they are to entice Wolves into a sale. Moreover, Howe’s reluctance to part with Anderson adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations. “It is also thought that Howe, the Newcastle manager, would be reluctant to lose Anderson, 21, but the deal in its current form is of no interest to Wolves,” reports The Telegraph.