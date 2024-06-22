Report: Chelsea Submit First Bid In Transfer Battle with Man Utd

Chelsea’s Bid for Aaron Anselmino: A Strategic Move or a Waiting Game?

Chelsea’s recent £14 million bid for Boca Juniors’ 19-year-old centre-back Aaron Anselmino has stirred significant interest and speculation. Anselmino, hailed as one of South America’s brightest young talents, has drawn attention from major European clubs, including Manchester United and AC Milan.

Chelsea’s Proposal and Boca Juniors’ Stance

Chelsea’s opening bid is seen as a strategic move to secure the talented defender, who recently extended his contract with Boca until 2028. This bid, slightly above £14 million, is an attempt to circumvent the player’s £20 million release clause. However, Mirror sources close to Anselmino indicate Boca Juniors are not inclined to accept the offer and will likely continue to direct suitors towards the full release clause. Additionally, Boca aims to secure a sell-on clause to ensure future financial gain.

As per The Mirror, “Chelsea have made an opening bid for 19-year-old Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino.” However, the Buenos Aires club remains firm, emphasizing Anselmino’s contractual obligations and the significant financial terms set for his release.

Chelsea’s Long-term Vision

The Blues’ interest in Anselmino aligns with their broader strategy of nurturing young talent. Chelsea’s proposal includes an immediate loan to their sister club Strasbourg in France, a move aimed at providing Anselmino with valuable European experience. Despite Boca’s preference to retain the player until year-end, Chelsea’s approach underscores their commitment to developing young prospects within their extended football network.

Mirror Football reports, “During discussions, Chelsea are said to have outlined their desire to send Anselmino on loan to sister club Strasbourg in France, should they strike a deal, but Boca are pushing to keep the player until the end of the calendar year.”

Competition from Manchester United

Manchester United’s interest in Anselmino adds a layer of complexity to Chelsea’s pursuit. The Red Devils, following the departure of Raphael Varane and potential exits of other defenders, are actively scouting for defensive reinforcements. United’s strategy appears focused on acquiring a marquee centre-back, with Anselmino listed among several other potential targets, including Lille’s Leny Yoro and Juventus’ Gleison Bremer.

According to The Mirror, “Manchester United have also shown interest in Anselmino, who they have been scouting frequently over the course of the past few months.”

Broader Implications for Chelsea

Chelsea’s recent activity in the transfer market demonstrates their proactive approach. The club has not only bid for Anselmino but also secured the signing of Palmeiras’ Brazilian talent Willian Estevao. Furthermore, Chelsea’s sale of Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa for £37.5 million and the imminent signing of Omari Kellyman for £19 million highlights their dynamic trading strategy. These moves reflect Chelsea’s ambition to balance immediate needs with future growth by investing in young talents while managing outgoing transfers effectively.