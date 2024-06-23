Report: United’s £118.4m Plan to Fix Defence and Midfield

Manchester United’s transfer window, fraught with early setbacks, appears poised for a significant turnaround. Reports from Portugal indicate that the Red Devils are preparing a colossal £118.4 million double raid on Sporting Lisbon, targeting England destroyer Morten Hjulmand and young defensive talent Goncalo Inacio.

Jim Ratcliffe’s Vision for Manchester United

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who recently acquired a 27.7% stake in Manchester United for £1.3 billion, is determined to reshape the club’s fortunes. Despite a rocky start, including a failed attempt to appoint Dan Ashworth as sporting director and the unresolved situation surrounding Erik ten Hag, Ratcliffe’s ambitions remain undeterred.

Early transfer efforts have also been met with challenges. For instance, Everton’s rejection of United’s £35 million plus bonuses offer for Jarrad Branthwaite, valuing the young defender at double the amount, highlighted the complexities of the transfer market. Additionally, UEFA rulings thwarted United’s plans to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, which might lead to Ratcliffe divesting his shareholdings in the Ligue 1 club.

Goncalo Inacio: The Defensive Reinforcement

Amid these setbacks, United’s focus has shifted towards Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, a 22-year-old centre-half who has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising defenders. Inacio’s stats are impressive, averaging two clearances and 1.5 tackles per game, coupled with an 89.1% pass accuracy. These attributes make him an ideal replacement for the departing Raphael Varane.

“Inacio now looks like the defender that United are most likely to sign this summer,” according to TEAMtalk. With Todibo off the table and Branthwaite’s valuation deemed excessive, Inacio’s £50.8 million exit clause appears a feasible and strategic investment. Sporting Lisbon, aware of his growing value, are attempting to renegotiate his contract to increase the buyout clause, but United seem ready to meet the current terms.

Morten Hjulmand: The Midfield Maestro

Alongside Inacio, United are also eyeing Morten Hjulmand, who has had an outstanding season at Estadio Jose Alvalade. The Danish midfielder showcased his talent during Euro 2024 with a stunning 25-yard equaliser against England, cementing his reputation as a dominant defensive presence.

Hjulmand’s performances have reportedly convinced United to trigger his €80 million exit clause. His potential partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in United’s midfield could provide the stability and creativity needed to compete at the highest level. Hjulmand’s transition to Old Trafford is further endorsed by Bruno Fernandes, who praised his fellow Sporting alum, highlighting the seamless fit he could represent in United’s squad.

Strategic Investment for a Brighter Future

Ratcliffe’s willingness to sanction a combined €140 million deal for Inacio and Hjulmand reflects a calculated approach to bolster United’s squad with quality players at reasonable costs. Given the inflated market values for top talents, this double swoop could offer substantial returns on investment both on and off the pitch.

“United are ready to trigger a colossal double raid on Sporting,” reported A Bola, emphasising Ratcliffe’s intent to reshape the team dynamics with strategic acquisitions. With these reinforcements, Manchester United aims to address critical defensive and midfield weaknesses, setting the stage for a competitive season ahead.