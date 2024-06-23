Chris Waddle Slams Gareth Southgate’s Handling of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Tactical Shifts and Player Utilisation

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dynamic role at Liverpool compared to his position in the England team highlights a significant tactical divergence under Gareth Southgate’s management. Chris Waddle, speaking for Genting Casino, articulates the core issue: the underutilization of Alexander-Arnold’s premier talent—his expansive passing range.

At Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold thrives as a right-back with the freedom to push forward, delivering incisive balls thanks to the movement of prolific forwards like Mo Salah and Luis Diaz. These players’ continuous runs stretch defences, creating space and opportunities that Alexander-Arnold expertly exploits with his passing.

However, as Waddle notes, this scenario starkly contrasts with his role in the England setup. Here, the absence of proactive, running forwards stifles his natural game. “At England, there are no runners, so his greatest strength – his passing range – in that midfield role is completely wasted,” Waddle observes. This shift not only curtails Alexander-Arnold’s effectiveness but also diminishes England’s offensive fluidity.

Southgate’s Strategy and Player Protection

The controversy extends beyond mere tactical misfit. Waddle points out a potential misstep by Southgate concerning his public comments on Kalvin Phillips, suggesting a mismatch in managerial protection and communication. “Gareth will probably regret those because managers normally protect players, and the comments inferred that Trent isn’t as useful as Kalvin Phillips in central midfield,” explains Waddle. This comparison between Phillips and Alexander-Arnold, two distinctly different players, raises questions about the clarity of Southgate’s tactical intentions and his communication strategy.

Tactical Alternatives and Future Prospects

For Alexander-Arnold to replicate his club form on the international stage, Waddle suggests a strategic pivot: “We need a player with the mindset to think ‘when Trent’s on the ball, I’m going to run behind my full back because he’ll find me’.” This adjustment would leverage Alexander-Arnold’s passing prowess, potentially revitalising England’s midfield dynamics. The call for more runners echoes the necessity for a tactical setup that complements his skill set rather than constraining it.

England’s Performance and Team Critique

The broader implications of Alexander-Arnold’s mismanagement are symptomatic of England’s current struggles. Waddle criticizes the overall team performance, indicating that the issues run deeper than individual misplacements. “All our players are playing below par, so Southgate should have criticised the group, not an individual,” he states. This collective underperformance demands a more holistic review rather than scapegoating a single player, suggesting a need for a strategic reassessment.

In conclusion, while Alexander-Arnold’s talents are a beacon at Liverpool, they seem dimmed on the international stage due to tactical misalignments and a lack of supportive player movements. For England to fully harness his abilities, a strategic overhaul is essential—starting with the deployment of runners that can tap into the unique strengths Alexander-Arnold brings to the pitch. As Waddle’s insights illuminate, adapting the team’s approach to complement its players’ strengths might be the key to unlocking a more dynamic and effective England side.