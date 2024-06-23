SEARCH
Mikel Arteta Eyes Top Strker to Dethrone Man City

By Tyrone Johnson
Arsenal’s Transfer Pursuit: Aiming for Premier League Glory

Arsenal’s Strategic Transfer Moves

Arsenal is reportedly closing in on the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, with Mikel Arteta fully backing a colossal deal. Simultaneously, talks are underway with LaLiga side Sevilla for the loan transfer of a midfielder. This dual approach reflects Arsenal’s commitment to strengthening their squad comprehensively.

Progress Under Arteta’s Guidance

The Gunners have been runners-up in the last two Premier League seasons, edging ever closer to dethroning Manchester City. The most recent title fight went down to the final day, showcasing Arsenal’s resilience. Despite Pep Guardiola’s men clinching their fourth straight title with little drama, Arsenal’s plans to go one step better next season are already well underway.

Targeting Key Positions

With significant cash reserves at their disposal, Arsenal is ready to prioritise three crucial positions this summer. According to TEAMtalk, the focus is on securing a left-sided defender, a midfield partner for club-record signing Declan Rice, and a formidable new No 9. These strategic additions aim to bolster Arsenal’s chances of finally reclaiming the Premier League title.

Intriguing Striker Hunt

The search for a prolific striker is particularly intriguing. Although their interest in Benjamin Sesko was thwarted by his new deal with RB Leipzig, Arsenal remains active in the market. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has emerged as a potential target, having scored 76 goals in 133 appearances since 2020. However, as  Rudy Galetti notes , “Striking a deal for Osimhen will be far from easy for Arsenal, or indeed any of his suitors.”

Financial Hurdles and Injury Concerns

Osimhen’s release clause, set between €120m and €130m (£101.5m to £110m), poses a significant financial challenge. Additionally, his slightly concerning injury record raises further questions. These factors have reportedly led Arsenal to reconsider their approach, as they weigh the potential risks against the undeniable talent of the Nigerian forward.

Conclusion

Arsenal’s transfer strategy under Arteta and sporting director Edu has been astute and ambitious. The pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres and the potential deal for Victor Osimhen highlight their determination to reinforce the squad. With targeted acquisitions and careful consideration of financial and injury risks, Arsenal aims to break Manchester City’s dominance and secure Premier League glory.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Viktor Gyokeres’ Impressive Attacking Metrics

When examining Viktor Gyokeres’ performance data, his attacking prowess becomes immediately evident. According to Fbref, Gyokeres ranks exceptionally high in several key attacking metrics. His expected assisted goals (xAG) and shot-creating actions place him in the 98th and 97th percentiles respectively. This underscores his ability to generate scoring opportunities not just for himself but for his teammates as well.

Moreover, his non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and total shots are both in the 93rd and 86th percentiles, reflecting his consistent threat in front of goal. Gyokeres’ assists also rank in the 96th percentile, further highlighting his role as a key playmaker in the final third. These stats firmly establish him as a forward capable of influencing the game in multiple facets.

Possession and Progression Skills

Gyokeres also excels in possession and progression metrics. His progressive carries, successful take-ons, and touches in the attacking penalty area are all in the 99th percentile. This indicates his exceptional ability to advance the ball into dangerous areas and maintain possession under pressure. Additionally, his progressive passes received and progressive passes attempted place him in the upper echelons of forwards, illustrating his integral role in building up play from deeper positions.

His pass completion rate of 83% and progressive passes in the 70th percentile demonstrate his efficiency and vision in possession. These attributes make him a vital asset in transitioning from defence to attack, capable of breaking opposition lines with his dribbling and passing abilities.

Defensive Contributions

While Gyokeres’ primary strength lies in attacking and possession, his defensive contributions are relatively modest. His clearances, blocks, and interceptions rank lower, with percentiles ranging from 16 to 44. This is not unusual for a forward whose main responsibilities are in the attacking phases of play. Nonetheless, his overall impact on the pitch remains significant, given his outstanding offensive and possession stats.

In summary, Viktor Gyokeres’ performance data showcases a forward with a remarkable blend of scoring, playmaking, and possession skills. As per Fbref, his statistical profile indicates a player who can be a game-changer in the attacking third, making him a valuable asset for any team seeking to enhance their offensive capabilities.

More News

