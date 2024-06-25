Shearer: The Pressure on Southgate to Win Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate has carved a distinguished path as one of England’s most successful football managers. With his sights set on Euro 2024, the stakes couldn’t be higher. According to Alan Shearer, the legendary former England striker speaking to Betfair, this tournament could be the defining moment of Southgate’s tenure. If England fails to clinch the title, Shearer believes Southgate might step down.

The Legacy of Southgate Compared to England’s Greats

Shearer draws parallels between Southgate and some of England’s most revered managers. “Gareth Southgate has already surpassed some of the greatest ever England managers. Now he knows he’s got to win Euro 2024. My guess is, if he doesn’t lead England to glory in Germany, then he’ll probably walk away after the tournament,” Shearer opines.

He acknowledges the immense contributions of Terry Venables, who led England to the Euro ’96 semi-finals, and Sir Bobby Robson, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 1990. These achievements, while monumental, are matched by Southgate’s own record: “Gareth took England to the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of the European Championships, just losing on penalties, in 2021.”

Only Sir Alf Ramsey, who delivered England’s sole World Cup victory in 1966, has a more glittering record. “Let’s hope, and I’ve got everything crossed, that in three or four weeks’ time we’re talking about England winning the competition, and Southgate then going into the World Cup in two years’ time,” Shearer muses.

Experience at the Highest Level

Southgate’s depth of experience is another focal point for Shearer. “Southgate has got the experience now at this level, there’s no doubt about it. He played at this level, which I know is different to managing, but he has gone through different teams and players.”

Southgate’s adaptability and willingness to make tough decisions have also impressed Shearer. “A lot of people said he needed to freshen up the squad. He needed to leave out some of his regulars who perhaps either weren’t playing well or weren’t even playing. He did all of that. There were people saying he needed to be positive and not have two sitting midfielders. He’s done that and won his first game.”

The Players’ Trust and Respect

One of Southgate’s standout qualities is his rapport with the players, an element Shearer deems crucial. “The relationship Southgate has with the players is hugely important. You can tell that he’s got a great rapport and understanding with his players. They all like him, they all respect him.”

Southgate’s communication skills and media savvy are other assets that Shearer highlights. “He knows what he’s doing, Gareth is a bright guy, he can talk to the media and understand what is needed, which I think is important in our country.”

Above all, the respect Southgate commands within the squad is paramount. “The most important thing is the players like him and respect him, you have to have that if you are going to win.”

The Road to Euro 2024 Glory

In the words of Shearer, “He knows that, because of the quality of the team, this should be England’s time to win a tournament.” The coming weeks will reveal whether Southgate can fulfil this promise and secure his place among the pantheon of England’s greatest football managers.