Report: Premier League Giants Circle Wolves’ Stars

Wolves Standing Firm Amidst Transfer Bids for Key Players

As the summer transfer window heats up, Wolverhampton Wanderers find themselves at the center of intense speculation. Despite their insistence on not wanting to lose key players, Wolves are already fending off multiple bids, particularly for their captain, Max Kilman.

Kilman Bids Rejected by Wolves

HITC recently reported that Wolves had turned down a bid from West Ham United for Kilman. The offer, close to £30 million, fell significantly short of Wolves’ valuation. Sources indicate that Wolves are seeking nearly £50 million to part ways with the 27-year-old defender. Last summer, they rejected a similar £30 million bid from Napoli, and Kilman has since committed to a new long-term contract.

Interest from Premier League Giants

HITC also revealed that top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle, are monitoring Kilman’s situation closely. Newcastle, in particular, have made their move, offering a bid close to West Ham’s initial offer but sweetened with the addition of young midfielder Elliot Anderson. However, Wolves have rejected this opening approach but are reportedly considering a revised offer.

Pedro Neto Also in Newcastle’s Sights

In addition to their interest in Kilman, Newcastle have inquired about Pedro Neto. According to HITC, during negotiations over Kilman, Newcastle expressed a longstanding interest in the 24-year-old Portuguese winger. With Newcastle also pursuing Everton’s Daniel Calvert-Lewin, their aim to bolster their attacking options is clear.

Wolves’ Stance on Player Sales

Wolves remain steadfast in their stance. Sources at Molineux assert that they don’t need to sell anyone. However, should they decide to part ways with any players, they demand full valuations be met. For Neto, this valuation stands at a hefty £60 million, reflecting his impressive season with nine assists.

Conclusion

As the transfer window progresses, it’s evident that Wolves are determined to retain their key players unless their high valuations are met. This resolve is a testament to their ambitions and the importance they place on maintaining a strong squad. With top clubs circling, the coming weeks will be crucial for Wolves as they navigate these high-stakes negotiations.