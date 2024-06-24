Tottenham’s Summer Transfer Ambitions

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to bolster their squad this summer by targeting key players from other clubs, with Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz and Lille’s Jonathan David being prime candidates.

Carlos Alcaraz: A Strategic Swap Deal

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are keen to lure Carlos Alcaraz from newly-promoted Southampton in a swap deal. The Argentine midfielder joined the Saints from Racing Club in January 2023 and has since netted eight goals in 47 appearances. After spending the latter half of last season on loan at Juventus, where he managed one assist in 12 matches, Alcaraz has caught the eye of Spurs.

Southampton values Alcaraz at approximately £30 million, and Spurs hope that offering a player in exchange could facilitate the deal. Joe Rodon, a £10 million-rated centre-back who has been on loan to Rennes and Leeds over the past two seasons, is likely to be used as part of this swap.

Interest in Jonathan David

Spurs are not limiting their transfer ambitions to Alcaraz. Alongside Manchester United, they are reportedly eyeing a move for Lille forward Jonathan David. With only a year remaining on his contract in Ligue 1, David is available for transfer, and several clubs are closely monitoring his situation.

Sky Sports notes that although no formal contact has been made, David is on the shortlist of many top clubs. His impressive record of 26 goals across all competitions last season, including 19 in Ligue 1, and his established role with the Canadian national team make him a highly attractive prospect. Since his move from Belgian side Gent to Lille, David has scored a total of 84 goals, underscoring his scoring prowess.

Strategic Moves for Spurs

Ange Postecoglou’s side is actively looking to strengthen its roster by adding versatile and proven talents. The potential acquisition of Alcaraz would provide midfield depth and creativity, while David’s goal-scoring abilities would bolster the attacking options.

As the transfer window progresses, Tottenham’s strategic moves could significantly impact their upcoming season’s performance, blending young talent with experienced players to achieve their ambitions.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Carlos Alcaraz’s Performance Data and Stats

Carlos Alcaraz has been making waves in the football world, and a close examination of his performance data over the past 365 days reveals why. The radar chart provided by Fbref offers an in-depth look at Alcaraz’s abilities, highlighting his strengths and areas for improvement.

Attacking Prowess

Alcaraz’s attacking metrics are nothing short of impressive. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and non-penalty goals both rank in the 99th percentile, indicating his exceptional ability to find and convert scoring opportunities. This is further supported by his expected assisted goals (xAG), which also stands at an outstanding 96th percentile. His shot-creating actions are notable as well, with an 89th percentile ranking, showing his capability to be a crucial part of offensive plays.

Possession and Passing Efficiency

In terms of possession and passing, Alcaraz demonstrates solid skills. His progressive passes and carries, which rank in the 78th and 88th percentiles respectively, showcase his ability to advance the ball effectively up the field. Alcaraz’s successful take-ons (97th percentile) and touches in the attacking penalty area (94th percentile) further underline his effectiveness in maintaining possession and creating attacking opportunities. However, his pass completion percentage at the 56th percentile suggests there is room for improvement in maintaining accuracy under pressure.

Defensive Contributions

While Alcaraz excels offensively, his defensive metrics indicate areas where he can develop further. His clearances and blocks are strong, ranking at the 78th and 90th percentiles respectively. However, his interceptions (7th percentile) and tackles (70th percentile) suggest that defensive duties are not his primary strength. This is an area where he might need to focus more to become a more well-rounded midfielder.

Overall Impact

Overall, Carlos Alcaraz’s performance data presents a player with outstanding attacking capabilities and solid possession skills, though with room for growth in defensive aspects. His high percentile ranks in key attacking metrics make him an invaluable asset for any team looking to enhance their offensive prowess. As Alcaraz continues to develop, addressing his defensive contributions could make him one of the most complete midfielders in the league.