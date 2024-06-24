Sam Allardyce: Conor Gallagher Isn’t England’s Midfield Answer

Sam Allardyce’s Insights on England’s Midfield: A Critical Analysis

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has shared his candid thoughts on the current state of England’s midfield, particularly concerning the inclusion of Conor Gallagher. Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, hosted by William Hill and Footy Accumulators, Allardyce offered a stark critique of Gallagher’s abilities and provided his perspective on what needs to change for England to succeed in Euro 2024.

Conor Gallagher: Not the Midfield Solution

In a pointed assessment, Allardyce made it clear that he does not see Conor Gallagher as the answer to England’s midfield issues. “I don’t think Conor Gallagher is the answer. He’s not at this level,” Allardyce stated. “Conor’s still a young guy learning his trade. His work rate, closing down, and winning the ball is very good, but his passing is not good enough to warrant a place.”

This critique highlights a fundamental concern: while Gallagher’s defensive contributions and energy are commendable, his passing ability falls short of what is required at the international level. Allardyce’s comments underscore the need for a midfielder who can not only defend but also contribute effectively to the team’s offensive play.

The Jude Bellingham Factor

Allardyce proposed an alternative, suggesting that Jude Bellingham should be considered for the midfield role. “If Gareth Southgate is still stuck on playing two in midfield then he needs to put Jude Bellingham in there because he can play both roles. He can still arrive late and go forward, that’s the position where he started out,” Allardyce argued.

Bellingham’s versatility and ability to transition between defensive and offensive roles make him a valuable asset. However, Allardyce also noted that Bellingham did not have his best performance against Denmark, which adds another layer of complexity to Southgate’s decision-making process.

The Need for Tactical Change

Beyond individual player selections, Allardyce emphasised the need for a tactical shift. He suggested that Southgate’s coaching staff should play a more significant role in influencing the team’s style of play. “Gareth Southgate’s coaches must have a say in the way England play,” Allardyce said. “He should be listening to his coaches and they should be saying, ‘gaffer, you can’t keep playing like that, you’ve got to stop’. If they’re telling him to carry on playing the way he currently is, then they’re more to blame than Gareth. They have to tell him to change it.”

This statement reflects a broader concern about the current tactical approach of the England team. According to Allardyce, the coaching staff should advocate for a more dynamic and adaptable style of play, reflecting the sentiments of both the fans and football experts.

Managing Player Fatigue

Allardyce also highlighted the importance of monitoring player fatigue, particularly in a tournament setting where the physical demands are high. “The other coaches have also got to let him know when players are struggling fatigue-wise. Some of them have played 60 games this season,” Allardyce mentioned.

The gruelling schedule that many players endure can significantly impact their performance. Effective rotation and rest strategies are crucial to ensure that players are at their peak when it matters most.