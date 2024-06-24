Newcastle Pulls Out of £40m Everton Transfer Deal

Newcastle Abandons Chase for Everton’s Calvert-Lewin

In a surprising turn of events, Newcastle United have decided to cease their pursuit of Everton’s striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Magpies had expressed a keen interest in the 27-year-old forward, but the prospective £40 million deal was ultimately deemed too steep.

Calvert-Lewin’s Contract Situation

Calvert-Lewin, whose current contract with Everton runs into its final year, had sparked interest from several clubs. Despite this, Everton initiated discussions about a contract renewal last month, hoping to secure the talented striker’s services for a longer term.

Since joining the Toffees from Sheffield United for a modest £1.5 million in 2016, Calvert-Lewin has been a pivotal figure for the club. His tally of 68 goals in 248 appearances, including eight in 39 matches last season, underscores his importance to the team.

Impact of Newcastle’s Decision on Everton

The collapse of the potential transfer has significant implications for both clubs. For Everton, retaining Calvert-Lewin means they can continue to rely on his goal-scoring abilities as they aim to improve their standings in the Premier League. The striker’s contribution has been vital, and his presence in the squad remains a cornerstone for the team’s offensive strategies.

Yankuba Minteh’s Future Uncertain

In a related development, Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh will no longer be joining Everton in a separate deal. Minteh, who had a standout season on loan at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, netting 11 goals in 37 matches, is now being courted by French club Lyon. The Gambia international’s potential move to Lyon is under consideration following their recent enquiry.

Minteh’s impressive performance under Feyenoord’s new Liverpool-bound boss, Arne Slot, has garnered attention across Europe. The 19-year-old’s future remains in flux, but a move to Ligue 1 could provide him with an exciting new challenge and further his development.