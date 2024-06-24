Report: Everton Close to Landing Top Crystal Palace Target

Everton Close to Securing Iliman Ndiaye: A Critical Signing for the Toffees

Everton are on the brink of a significant signing as they close in on a deal with Marseille for Iliman Ndiaye, an attacker who has also caught the attention of Crystal Palace. This potential transfer marks a pivotal moment for the Toffees, who have been tracking Ndiaye since his days at Sheffield United.

The Pursuit of Iliman Ndiaye

The pursuit of Iliman Ndiaye by Everton has been a prolonged one, beginning when he left Sheffield United for Marseille last year. Foot Mercato reported that “Everton’s priority in the summer transfer window, Iliman Ndiaye is very close to signing up with the Toffees and thus bouncing back to England less than a year after his departure for Olympique de Marseille.” This quote encapsulates Everton’s determination to bring Ndiaye back to the Premier League, indicating their strategic focus on bolstering their attacking options.

Ndiaye’s Journey and Challenges in France

Ndiaye’s journey in France has been fraught with challenges. Despite his potential, he struggled in his first season back in Ligue 1, making it difficult for him to make a significant impact at Marseille. Initially, he was not inclined to leave the French club this summer. However, the landscape has shifted, and Marseille are now open to letting the forward go, a development that has reignited Everton’s interest and brought them closer to securing his services.

Advanced Negotiations and Crystal Palace’s Interest

Negotiations between Everton and Marseille have reached an advanced stage. The Toffees are pushing hard to finalise an agreement, a testament to their commitment to strengthening their squad ahead of the new season. As Foot Mercato notes, “Everton are in advanced negotiations with the French giants and pushing to finalise an agreement soon.” This urgency is driven by the desire to add depth and versatility to their attacking lineup.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have also identified Ndiaye as a potential target. Following the departure of Michael Olise, Palace are in search of a dynamic forward to fill the void. However, they find themselves at a disadvantage compared to Everton, who currently have the upper hand in this transfer race.

Potential Implications and Future Prospects

Should Everton successfully secure Ndiaye’s signature, it could have significant implications for both clubs involved and the player himself. For Everton, Ndiaye’s arrival would inject much-needed creativity and flair into their attack, potentially transforming their offensive capabilities. The club’s supporters will undoubtedly be eager to see how Ndiaye adapts to the Premier League and whether he can rediscover the form that made him a standout at Sheffield United.