Report: Southampton Striker Set for Cut-Price Exit

Onuachu Eager to Learn Fate in Coming Days

Southampton’s summer transfer window has taken an intriguing turn with the potential departure of Paul Onuachu. The Nigerian striker, who spent a fruitful loan spell with Trabzonspor, is keen to seal a permanent move back to the Turkish club. According to GiveMeSport, Onuachu is anxious for a swift decision from manager Russell Martin regarding his future at St Mary’s.

“Southampton star Paul Onuachu is keen for boss Russell Martin to make a quick decision over whether he is willing to sanction his permanent departure from St Mary’s after setting his sights on sealing a permanent switch to Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window,” GMS sources have revealed.

Onuachu’s Productive Loan Spell

Onuachu’s loan stint at Trabzonspor was marked by impressive performances. The towering striker netted 17 goals in 25 appearances, coupled with four assists, showcasing his undeniable prowess in the Super Lig. His impact at Trabzonspor has been significant, and he is hopeful of continuing his career in Turkey.

“Onuachu does not feature at the forefront of Martin’s plans despite being a constant threat for Trabzonspor, resulting in him being on course to hold internal discussions over his future, and it appears likely that he has already made his final appearance in a Southampton shirt,” reports GMS.

Southampton’s Strategic Decisions

Despite Onuachu’s obvious talent, Southampton’s management seems inclined towards a strategic overhaul. The club, recently promoted to the Premier League, is actively reshaping its squad. The arrival of Adam Lallana from Brighton & Hove Albion underscores this intent, adding experienced depth to their roster. However, this also means tough decisions on existing players, with Onuachu seemingly on the chopping block.

GMS sources have learned that “Southampton are prepared to make a considerable loss on Onuachu as, despite forking out £18million when they lured him away from Genk two-and-a-half years ago, they are willing to entertain offers worth half that price during the remainder of the transfer window.”

Financial Implications and Future Prospects

Southampton’s willingness to offload Onuachu at a cut-price highlights the financial balancing act clubs must perform. Originally costing £18 million, the club is now open to offers around £9 million. This move, while resulting in a financial loss, could free up significant funds for further acquisitions crucial for their Premier League campaign.

There is also the looming possibility of losing Che Adams, whose contract is nearing its end. This scenario leaves Southampton in a delicate position concerning their attacking options. Yet, GMS sources indicate that manager Martin remains steadfast in his approach, ready to sanction Onuachu’s departure despite these challenges.