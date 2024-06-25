Report: Marseille Star Poised for Premier League Return

Iliman Ndiaye’s Journey: A Rollercoaster Ride at Olympique de Marseille

A Promising Beginning

Last summer, Olympique de Marseille set their sights on Iliman Ndiaye, securing his transfer amidst a busy summer market that also saw the arrivals of Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Ndiaye, then a pivotal player for Sheffield United in their Premier League promotion campaign, made no secret of his desire to return to Marseille, his boyhood club. Despite a drawn-out transfer saga throughout July, the Olympians managed to secure the Senegalese international’s services until June 2028.

A Challenging Season

Signed for nearly 20 million euros and welcomed with much fanfare by the Marseille faithful, Ndiaye’s return to the Canebière has been tumultuous. His performances mirrored his team’s inconsistent form throughout the season. The Rouen native struggled to meet expectations in his first season back in France. With Marcelino and Gennaro Gattuso failing to bring out the best in him, it wasn’t until Jean-Louis Gasset took over that the former Sheffield United star began to show glimpses of his true potential.

Rediscovering Form Under Gasset

Under the former Ivory Coast coach, Ndiaye found his rhythm, playing in his preferred position and improving his personal statistics. However, despite 46 appearances, his tally of only 4 goals and 3 assists fell short of the high hopes set for him. As Foot Mercato reported, “l’international sénégalais n’aura pas franchement répondu aux attentes pour son premier exercice dans l’Hexagone.” Nevertheless, his market value remained strong, attracting interest from Everton, who quickly positioned themselves to secure his transfer.

Everton’s Renewed Interest

Already pursued by the English club last summer, Ndiaye ultimately chose Marseille over Everton. However, renewed interest from the Toffees this month saw them make a preliminary offer for the 24-year-old forward. Although this initial bid was deemed insufficient by Marseille’s management, negotiations are reportedly close to completion, with only minor details left to finalise. As Foot Mercato revealed, “nous sommes en mesure de vous confirmer que les deux parties sont très proches d’un accord total.”

Looking Ahead

With his future seemingly set for a return to England, Ndiaye’s journey at Marseille has been a blend of highs and lows. Despite a challenging season, his potential remains undiminished. The impending move to Everton could offer him a fresh start and a chance to fulfill the promise he showed during his time at Sheffield United.

In conclusion, Iliman Ndiaye’s story is a testament to the unpredictable nature of football careers. His stint at Marseille may not have gone as planned, but his talent and determination ensure that he remains a player to watch in the seasons to come.