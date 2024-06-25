Player Ratings: Southgate’s Men Secure Top Spot Despite Slovenia Stalemate

England vs Slovenia: Three Lions Secure Top Spot Despite Stalemate

England clinched the top position in Group C at EURO 2024 with a goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday evening. The performance was far from inspiring, but thanks to Denmark’s draw with Serbia, the Three Lions edged through as group winners.

Match Summary

The encounter was largely lacklustre, with England struggling to create meaningful opportunities. Benjamin Sesko had the first notable attempt for Slovenia, but his header was comfortably saved by Jordan Pickford early on.

England’s first real chance came in the 20th minute when Bukayo Saka found the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside. Harry Kane’s blocked effort and Kieran Trippier’s inviting cross, which Conor Gallagher and Kane both failed to convert, summed up England’s frustrating first half.

The second half saw a slight improvement from Gareth Southgate’s side, but they still found it hard to breach Jan Oblak’s goal. Declan Rice’s late effort, which fizzed wide, epitomised England’s lack of attacking spark.

England Player Ratings:

GK: Jordan Pickford – 6/10

– 6/10 RB: Kyle Walker – 4/10

– 4/10 CB: John Stones – 5/10

– 5/10 CB: Marc Guehi – 6/10

– 6/10 LB: Kieran Trippier – 5/10

– 5/10 DM: Conor Gallagher – 3/10

– 3/10 DM: Declan Rice – 5/10

– 5/10 RM: Bukayo Saka – 4/10

– 4/10 AM: Jude Bellingham – 3/10

– 3/10 LM: Phil Foden – 5/10

– 5/10 ST: Harry Kane – 4/10

Substitutes:

Kobbie Mainoo (45′ for Gallagher) – 6/10

– 6/10 Cole Palmer (70′ for Saka) – 6.5/10

Manager:

Gareth Southgate – 3/10

Slovenia Player Ratings (4-4-2):

GK: Jan Oblak – 6/10

– 6/10 RB: Zan Karnicnik – 7/10

– 7/10 CB: Vanja Drkusic – 7/10

– 7/10 CB: Jaka Bijol – 7/10

– 7/10 LB: Erik Janza – 7/10

– 7/10 RM: Petar Stojanovic – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 CM: Adam Gnezda Cerin – 7/10

– 7/10 CM: Timi Elsnik – 7/10

– 7/10 LM: Jan Mlakar – 5/10

– 5/10 ST: Andraz Sporar – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 ST: Benjamin Sesko – 6.5/10

Substitutes: