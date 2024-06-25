Denmark’s Draw Secures Last 16 Spot in EURO 2024

Denmark and Serbia at EURO 2024: A Tale of Two Fortunes

Denmark Secure Last 16 Spot Despite Uninspiring Draw

In a match that failed to live up to expectations, Denmark managed to advance to the last 16 of EURO 2024 with a draw against Serbia. Both teams underperformed in Munich, but it was the Danes who edged out as the superior side in this forgettable encounter.

Jonas Wind thought he had put Denmark ahead in the first half, only to see his goal disallowed because the ball had gone out of play before he bundled it over the line from a corner. Wind, the Wolfsburg forward, missed another opportunity when he slipped while attempting to connect with a clever flick-on from Rasmus Højlund, slicing over the bar from a promising position. He was substituted at half-time.

Despite their subpar display, Denmark continued to create chances. Alexander Bah headed wide, and Christian Eriksen saw his shot parried behind for a corner. However, their efforts were largely ineffective against a Serbian side that offered little threat.

Serbia’s Struggles Continue

Serbia entered the match knowing that only a win would see them through to the knockout stages, thanks to Slovenia’s draw with England in the other Group C fixture. Unfortunately, Serbia managed just one shot on target, coming in second-half stoppage time. Their frustrations were compounded when Luka Jovic’s effort, which deflected in off Danish defender Joachim Andersen, was ruled out for offside.

Even with Novak Djokovic cheering them on from the stands, Serbia failed to rise to the occasion. Aleksandar Mitrovic curled a shot wide, Dusan Vlahovic’s header landed on the roof of the net, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic finally managed a shot on target – but none of these efforts troubled the Danish defence.

Denmark’s Pragmatic Approach

Knowing that a draw would secure their progression, Denmark adopted a cautious approach. Jannik Vestergaard’s header from a corner was one of the few efforts that tested Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic in the second half. Despite this, Denmark rarely threatened and seemed content with their pragmatic strategy.

The Danish side’s composure contrasted sharply with Serbia’s growing frustration. After the referee ruled out their goal for offside, Serbian supporters jeered and threw plastic cups onto the pitch, causing play to be halted twice. Stewards and Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had to clear the debris before the match could continue, accompanied by announcements urging fans to refrain from throwing objects.

Substitutions and Strategy

Serbia brought on Jovic and Dusan Tadic at half-time in search of inspiration, but it was Denmark who continued to control possession. Danish manager Kasper Hjulmand appeared satisfied with a point, substituting key players like Manchester United striker Højlund and midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who will miss the next match due to suspension. Eriksen was also replaced with a few minutes remaining.