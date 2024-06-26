EURO 2024: Slovakia vs Romania: Where to Watch

Slovakia vs Romania: Crucial Clash in Frankfurt at Euro 2024

Key Match in Group E

In a pivotal encounter at Euro 2024, Slovakia and Romania face off today in Frankfurt. Both teams have experienced the highs and lows of victory and defeat in their opening matches, making Group E a tightly contested affair.

Knockout Hopes on the Line

With all teams in the group currently tied on three points, the match serves as a virtual play-off, offering a chance to progress into the knockout stages. Belgium and Ukraine are also in contention, adding to the high stakes of this crucial game.

How to Watch Slovakia vs Romania

TV Broadcast

UK viewers can catch the live broadcast of Slovakia vs Romania on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4.45 pm BST, ahead of the 5 pm kick-off.

Online Streaming

Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the match for free via the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer app.

Don’t miss this decisive clash that could shape the destiny of Group E at Euro 2024.