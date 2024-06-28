“Football Isn’t Coming Home!” – Jamie O’Hara Reflects on England’s ‘Painful’ Slovenia Performance

England’s Euro 2024 Hopes: A Critical Assessment

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara recently shared his candid thoughts on England’s performance in their 0-0 draw against Slovenia. Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, O’Hara expressed his deep disappointment and frustration, labelling the performance as “shocking” and “painful”. His criticism of Gareth Southgate’s tactics and team selection raises serious questions about England’s prospects at Euro 2024.

England’s Painful Performance Against Slovenia

Jamie O’Hara’s remarks following the England-Slovenia match resonate with many fans who witnessed the lacklustre display. “England put in another terrible performance against Slovenia. The first half was absolutely shocking, I couldn’t believe what I was watching, it was painful!” O’Hara said. His words highlight a pervasive sentiment of disillusionment among England supporters who expected much more from their national team.

The first half, in particular, was a source of frustration. O’Hara pointed out the lack of cohesion and chemistry, describing the performance as “a joke”. The team appeared disjointed, unable to string together effective plays or maintain possession against a team they were expected to dominate. This poor showing has cast a shadow over England’s Euro 2024 campaign, with many questioning whether the team has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Questionable Tactics and Team Selection

One of the most contentious points raised by O’Hara was the inclusion of Conor Gallagher in the starting XI. “Conor Gallagher starting the game was an absolute disaster. That’s the only change Gareth Southgate has made to the starting XI in three games and it just didn’t work,” he remarked. This decision has been heavily scrutinised, as Gallagher’s performance did little to inspire confidence.

O’Hara’s criticism of Southgate extends beyond individual player selection. He accused the England manager of not knowing how to get the best out of his players, stating, “Southgate doesn’t know what he’s doing, he doesn’t know how to get the best out of this group of players and he’s messed this Euros up.” This stark assessment of Southgate’s capabilities reflects a growing concern about his tactical acumen and ability to lead the team to success in major tournaments.

Glimmer of Hope in the Second Half

Despite the overall disappointing performance, O’Hara did acknowledge a slight improvement in the second half, primarily due to the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo. “The second half was a little bit better because Kobbie Mainoo came on and changed the game,” he noted. Mainoo’s presence seemed to energise the team, providing a brief respite from the otherwise dire display.

However, this improvement was not enough to secure a victory against a team like Slovenia. O’Hara lamented, “In reality, we were playing against Slovenia and it looked as though we were playing against France! We couldn’t open them up and we struggled to even have a shot on target.” This analogy starkly illustrates the gap between expectations and reality for England in this match.

Reflecting on England’s Euro 2024 Prospects

O’Hara’s comments bring to light the pressing issues facing the England team as they head towards Euro 2024. The comparison to the era under Fabio Capello, where the team similarly struggled to find form, is particularly concerning. “This current team are playing as badly as we did under Fabio Capello – football isn’t coming home,” O’Hara concluded.

The road to Euro 2024 is fraught with challenges, and the recent performances have done little to instil confidence in the squad’s ability to compete on the European stage. The lack of cohesion, questionable tactical decisions, and inability to break down weaker opponents are critical issues that need addressing.

In conclusion, Jamie O’Hara’s critique, as shared with Grosvenor Sport, underscores a broader concern about England’s readiness for Euro 2024. The team’s recent performances have been far from inspiring, and unless significant improvements are made, the dream of bringing football home may once again elude the Three Lions.