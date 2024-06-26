Report: Everton Eyeing Major Moves for Man Utd Defenders

Everton’s Transfer Window: Eyeing Manchester United’s Surplus Stars

Everton’s activity in the transfer market has been swift and strategic as they aim to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League season. With two signings already secured and a third on the way, the Toffees are now reportedly setting their sights on two Manchester United players deemed surplus to requirements.

Quick Moves in the Transfer Market

Sean Dyche has wasted no time in enhancing his team, with Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and Jack Harrison rejoining on loan from Leeds. The latest addition to the roster is former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye, bringing fresh energy to the squad. Dyche’s ambitions are clear: to push Everton back into the top half of the Premier League. However, these new signings hint that some current players might be on their way out to balance the books.

Interest in Manchester United’s Defensive Duo

According to a report from talkSPORT, Everton is closely monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and centre-back Victor Lindelof. The report suggests that the Toffees are “one of a number of clubs interested in right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is also wanted by Galatasaray.” With Wan-Bissaka’s contract with Manchester United expiring in 12 months, there is a strong possibility of a move, especially since Galatasaray has already “agreed personal terms” with him, though a transfer fee is still pending.

Wan-Bissaka could provide much-needed competition for the ageing Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young at Everton. Despite Nathan Patterson being a promising talent, Dyche seems unconvinced, having only started him nine times in the Premier League last season. Acquiring Wan-Bissaka for a reported fee of £12.5m could be a strategic move for Everton to solidify their defence.

Victor Lindelof as a Potential Replacement

The same report indicates that Sean Dyche is “a fan of centre-back Victor Lindelof,” who has been informed that he is free to leave as Manchester United seeks to refresh their squad. Lindelof’s contract runs until June 2025, but the club prefers to sell him now rather than risk losing him for free later. With a valuation of less than £10m, Lindelof represents a cost-effective option for Everton, especially if Jarrad Branthwaite’s transfer saga continues unresolved.

TalkSPORT notes, “Lindelof could even be a candidate to replace Branthwaite at Everton,” although negotiations between the clubs have yet to see a breakthrough. Everton’s resolve in holding firm on their £70m valuation of Branthwaite could mean that other stars like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Amadou Onana might also be linked with exits, but retaining Branthwaite might necessitate finding a suitable partner in defence, making Lindelof an appealing target.

Strategic Moves and Future Prospects

Everton’s interest in Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof underlines their strategic approach in this transfer window. By targeting players who are surplus to requirements at Manchester United, they can potentially acquire experienced Premier League talent at a reduced cost. This tactic not only strengthens their squad but also provides depth and competition in key areas.