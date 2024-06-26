Foden’s Family Matter Forces Temporary England Exit

England’s Phil Foden Faces Family Emergency

Phil Foden, the dynamic forward for Manchester City and the England national team, has been compelled to leave the England camp during the Euro 2024 tournament due to a pressing family matter. The Football Association confirmed this unexpected departure after England’s goalless draw against Slovenia.

Upcoming Challenges for Southgate’s Squad

Following their match in Cologne, the team had a light warm-down session at their basecamp in Blankenhain. Topping Group C, England is gearing up for their last-16 clash in Gelsenkirchen, although their opponents are yet to be determined. Southgate’s side has a four-day window to prepare, but Foden’s temporary absence might affect their preparations.

Family Comes First

The Football Association’s spokesperson stated, “Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter.” This decision underscores the importance of family, even amidst a high-stakes tournament. Reports from the previous season hinted that Foden and his partner were expecting their third child, which could be linked to his current situation.

NEW | England’s Phil Foden understood to have flown home from Germany to be present for birth of his 3rd child

Expected back with squad by Sunday — Dan Roan (@danroan) June 26, 2024

Southgate’s Tactical Dilemma

Foden’s departure adds complexity to Southgate’s tactical decisions. With the team’s attacking line already under the spotlight, players like Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer might see more playtime. Foden’s absence might be felt keenly, as he has been striving to overcome the disappointment of missing the last Euros final due to injury.

Gareth Southgate acknowledged the competitive nature of his forward line, stating, “We have to look at who we play next and what is the best way of going for the next game but it was fabulous to see. We need a strong bench as well, these games are 95-plus minute games and it is not just about the players who start, you need to have players who come in and have an impact like he (Palmer) did.”