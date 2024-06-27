Report: Man Utd Target Duo from Bologna and Barcelona Defender

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Bologna Stars and Barcelona’s Defensive Stalwart

Manchester United’s transfer strategy is ramping up as the club casts a keen eye over Serie A’s rising talents and a familiar La Liga figure. According to a report from TEAMTalk, the Red Devils are not only pursuing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna but have also made contact regarding his teammate Dan Ndoye. Additionally, rumours resurface linking Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo with a move to Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee and Dan Ndoye: Bologna’s Dynamic Duo

Joshua Zirkzee’s transition from Bayern Munich to Bologna in 2022 was a strategic move for more playing time. With 14 goals and nine assists in 58 matches, the 23-year-old has made a significant impact in Serie A. Although his record isn’t the most impressive, his potential is undeniable. Manchester United have been linked with Zirkzee, positioning themselves well in the race for the Dutch striker.

As TEAMTalk reports, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe has accelerated his pursuit of Zirkzee, who has been described as a ‘quality’ player.” This move aligns with United’s strategy of nurturing young talents with high potential. However, Zirkzee is not the only Bologna player on United’s radar.

Dan Ndoye, who has impressed with his performances for Switzerland at Euro 2024, is also attracting interest. “Man Utd have initiated contact with the Serie A club to discover whether Ndoye will be available for transfer,” notes TEAMTalk. Ndoye’s versatility on the field, able to play on either wing or as a central forward, makes him an appealing target for United. His standout moment came when he scored against Germany, showcasing his ability to perform on the big stage.

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo: A Defensive Target

Manchester United’s defensive ambitions are once again linked with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo. Despite multiple attempts over the past 18 months, United have yet to secure the Uruguayan defender. TEAMTalk highlights, “New reports in Spain state that Man Utd have made a fresh approach to see if they can finally bring Araujo to the Premier League.”

Araujo’s current engagement with Uruguay at Copa America and his ambitions to stay at Barcelona complicate matters. Bayern Munich also shows interest in the centre-back, but Araujo’s commitment to Barca remains strong. Barcelona must act quickly to finalise his new contract to fend off interest from both United and Bayern.

The Bigger Picture for Manchester United

These transfer pursuits highlight Manchester United’s strategy of blending emerging talent with established players. Zirkzee and Ndoye offer youthful exuberance and potential, while Araujo provides defensive solidity and experience.

The potential signings of Zirkzee and Ndoye also reflect United’s continued reliance on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s influence. Ratcliffe’s INEOS group has previous connections with Ndoye through their ownership of Nice, giving United valuable insights into the player’s capabilities.

For Bologna, losing both Zirkzee and Ndoye would be a significant blow, but the financial benefits could facilitate reinforcements. As TEAMTalk suggests, Bologna might be inclined to “cash in while his stock is high this summer.”