Osimhen Set for Napoli Exit: Arsenal and Chelsea Interested

Arsenal’s Osimhen Transfer Boost: Napoli’s Striker Set for Departure

Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Napoli star Victor Osimhen, as the Nigerian international edges closer to a summer exit. Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his attacking options, aiming for a Premier League title challenge next season. The Gunners, along with Chelsea, have been heavily linked with the prolific forward.

Osimhen’s Future at Napoli

Despite Napoli’s recent appointment of Antonio Conte as manager, Osimhen’s departure seems imminent. Conte’s acknowledgment of the situation reflects the unique circumstances surrounding the striker. “As far as Osimhen is concerned, just as I knew very well about the situation of Kvara, Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, on whom I had an absolute veto, I know very well about the Osimhen situation,” Conte remarked during his inaugural press conference as Napoli’s head coach.

Osimhen’s new three-year contract, signed in December, includes a substantial release clause of £113 million. Conte confirmed, “I know that there are agreements with the club, it’s a totally different situation, which I’ll witness. Then if you ask me about the player, he’s a top player, but I can’t get into any discussions about Osimhen because these are previous agreements.”

Potential Replacement: Romelu Lukaku

Napoli’s search for an Osimhen replacement has led them to Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker, currently with Chelsea, has thrived under Conte’s management at Inter Milan. Chelsea are looking to offload Lukaku for around £38 million after his successful loan spells in Serie A with Inter and Roma. Conte expressed his admiration for Lukaku, stating, “As for Romelu Lukaku, we’re talking about a strong player, as with Osimhen we’re talking about excellent players. There’s no comment to make, you just have to admire them when they play and always hope to have them on your side and never against you.”

Arsenal’s Ambitious Transfer Plans

Arsenal’s interest in Osimhen highlights their ambition to bolster their squad with top-tier talent. A move for Osimhen would significantly enhance their attacking prowess, providing Arteta with a potent weapon for the upcoming season. The Gunners are poised for a major bid, hoping to secure Osimhen’s signature amid competition from Chelsea and other top clubs.

Impact on the Premier League

Osimhen’s potential move to Arsenal could have a considerable impact on the Premier League landscape. His goal-scoring abilities were instrumental in Napoli’s Serie A triumph, and replicating that form in England would make him a game-changer. For Arsenal, landing Osimhen would not only strengthen their squad but also send a strong message to their rivals about their title ambitions.