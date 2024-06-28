Report: Manchester United Staff at Risk as Ineos Plot Overhaul

Major Shake-up at Manchester United: Ineos Eyes Backroom Overhaul

As the football season wraps up, Manchester United finds itself at a crossroads with potential significant changes looming. The Times recently reported that the jobs of Erik ten Hag’s assistants, Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag, could be in jeopardy as Ineos, the club’s new minority shareholder, considers a backroom shake-up.

Potential New Faces in the Backroom

René Hake, currently the head coach of Go Ahead Eagles, is in talks to join Manchester United as Ten Hag’s assistant next season. Hake, 52, shares a history with Ten Hag, having worked together at FC Twente. His recent success in the Eredivisie, where he led Go Ahead Eagles to a ninth-place finish, has caught the attention of United’s decision-makers. The prospect of Hake joining Ten Hag’s team signals a desire to infuse new energy and ideas into the coaching setup.

In addition to Hake, Ruud van Nistelrooy, the former United striker, is also in discussions about joining Ten Hag’s staff. Van Nistelrooy, who has been out of work since leaving PSV Eindhoven, where he won the Dutch domestic cup, would be a popular choice among fans. His illustrious career at United, where he scored 150 goals in 219 appearances, makes him a beloved figure at Old Trafford. His potential return to the club in a coaching capacity would undoubtedly be well-received by the supporters.

Current Assistants Under Threat

The positions of McClaren, 63, and Van der Gaag, 52, appear precarious. McClaren, who has a longstanding relationship with Ten Hag, was brought in for his connection to United’s past, having previously worked as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant. Van der Gaag followed Ten Hag from Ajax to United in 2022. Despite their experience and previous collaborations with Ten Hag, their future at the club is uncertain. As The Times notes, “The jobs of Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag, the two assistants to Erik ten Hag, could be in danger as Ineos considers making significant changes to the backroom staff at Manchester United.”

Uncertain Future for Benni McCarthy

Adding to the potential shake-up, Benni McCarthy’s position is also under scrutiny. His contract expires at the end of this month, and while talks with Ten Hag about a new deal are ongoing, no final decision has been made. McCarthy has been part of the first-team coaching setup and his future, like McClaren’s and Van der Gaag’s, hangs in the balance.

Summer Transfer Plans

Manchester United is gearing up for a busy summer transfer window. The club is looking to offload several players to raise funds for new signings, given their current transfer budget is less than £50 million due to Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are among the high-profile names that could be moved on. Greenwood, who scored ten goals and provided six assists during his loan spell at Getafe, is reportedly valued at £30-40 million. Sancho, on the other hand, had a successful loan stint at Dortmund, who are keen to keep him.

Other potential exits include Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, and Antony. United hopes to use the proceeds from these sales to sign a centre half, a central midfielder, and a striker. They have expressed interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee but balked at Everton’s £70 million valuation for Branthwaite.

Erik ten Hag’s Position

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, Manchester United have decided to retain Erik ten Hag following a review of their season, which ended on a high note with their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City. Talks with Ten Hag about his future at the club are said to be progressing well, indicating that United’s management still has confidence in his ability to lead the team forward.

The possible overhaul of Manchester United’s backroom staff reflects the club’s intent to inject fresh ideas and perspectives into its coaching setup. The potential additions of René Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy, coupled with significant player movements during the summer transfer window, underscore the club’s ambition to return to its former glory. As the new season approaches, United fans will be watching closely to see how these changes unfold and what impact they will have on the team’s performance.