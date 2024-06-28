Report: West Ham Forced to Rethink £45m Defender Deal

West Ham’s Transfer Dilemma: Moving Beyond Kilman

Wolves Stand Firm on Kilman Valuation

In the ever-evolving landscape of Premier League transfers, West Ham United’s pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defender Maximilian Kilman has hit a significant roadblock. Wolves are steadfast in their £45m valuation of their captain, a price that has made West Ham reconsider their options. Despite an initial bid of £30m plus add-ons, the Hammers are reluctant to go beyond £35m for the centre-back.

Julen Lopetegui, Wolves’ manager, has made it clear that signing a centre-back is a top priority, with Kilman being the preferred choice. However, with Wolves not under immediate pressure to sell, the negotiations have stalled. According to The Guardian, “Wolves are refusing to budge on their £45m valuation of Maximilian Kilman, forcing West Ham to start thinking about moving on to other defensive targets.”

Exploring Alternative Defensive Options

With the Kilman deal in limbo, West Ham are now exploring other potential defensive signings. They have turned their attention to Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori and Hull City’s Jacob Greaves. Both players present viable alternatives, with Greaves also attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Everton. The Guardian notes, “In terms of centre-backs, they are monitoring Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori and have tracked Hull City’s Jacob Greaves.”

Budget Constraints and Strategic Moves

West Ham’s transfer strategy is further complicated by their budget constraints. The club’s financial planning took a hit with the collapse of a potential £85m sale of Lucas Paquetá to Manchester City, due to the Brazilian midfielder facing charges for breaching the Football Association’s betting regulations. This has necessitated a careful re-evaluation of their spending power.

Additionally, the Hammers have to consider compliance with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations. Wolves, for instance, could ease their financial strain by selling Portugal winger Pedro Neto, should they need to raise funds.

Full-Back Conundrum: Walker-Peters and Wan-Bissaka

West Ham’s defensive overhaul isn’t limited to centre-backs. The club is also on the lookout for versatile full-backs. Julen Lopetegui is particularly interested in Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Both players could provide crucial cover for the full-back positions. As The Guardian highlights, “Lopetegui needs cover for Emerson Palmieri and Vladimir Coufal in both full-back positions and is looking at Walker-Peters, who has a year left on his deal, and the Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.”

Walker-Peters, who has only a year remaining on his current contract, has been a point of contention. David Moyes, Lopetegui’s predecessor, was sceptical about pursuing the Southampton defender, but current discussions indicate a renewed interest. West Ham have engaged in talks with Southampton, who are keen on signing Flynn Downes on a permanent deal. Downes, after a successful loan spell, played a pivotal role in Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League.

Striker Search and Final Thoughts

While defensive reinforcements are a priority, West Ham are also in the market for a striker. Despite initial interest, the club is unlikely to continue their pursuit of Lille’s Jonathan David. This decision aligns with their broader transfer strategy, which involves a cautious yet ambitious approach to strengthening the squad.