Report: Everton To Battle Spurs and Barcelona For €20m Winger

Jaden Philogene: Premier League Move on the Horizon?

Jaden Philogene has caught the eye of top European clubs, with Barcelona reportedly submitting a concrete offer. The 22-year-old winger, currently plying his trade with Hull City, has been in scintillating form in the Championship, leading to speculation about his future. Let’s delve into the buzz around this talented winger and what makes him a coveted target.

What’s Been Said

According to TeamTalk, Barcelona have made the first significant move, offering Hull City a one-year loan with an obligation to buy, potentially amounting to €20-23 million. Everton and Tottenham remain in the hunt, eyeing a permanent transfer as Hull reportedly values Philogene at around £16 million. The article quotes: “Hull would much prefer to receive the cash for Philogene instantly… Everton or Tottenham still have a chance to put forward their own offer.” This reflects Philogene’s rising stock and the Premier League’s keen interest in bolstering their ranks with the dynamic winger.

The Key Stats

At 22, Jaden Philogene is a left winger standing 1.81m tall, currently valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt. With 33 appearances in the 2023-24 season, he has netted 12 goals and provided 6 assists, highlighting his attacking prowess. His current contract with Hull City runs until 2026, and he has also made 4 appearances for the England U21 team, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

Compare Him To

Comparing Philogene to Omari Hutchinson, another winger with Championship experience last campaign, provides an insightful perspective. Hutchinson, on loan at Ipswich, looks set for a permanent deal at £22 million. Statistically, Philogene excels in expected goals (xG) at 8.2 compared to Hutchinson’s 5.2, and his overall goal contributions were higher (18 as opposed to 14 for Hutchinson). Philogene also averages more touches in the box (3.68 per 90) than Hutchinson’s 2.71, indicating his greater involvement in dangerous attacking areas.

Likelihood and Fee

With a valuation of €15 million, Philogene is an attractive prospect for clubs like Barcelona, Everton, and Tottenham. His contract runs through 2026, adding leverage for Hull City in negotiations. However, the financial constraints of clubs like Barcelona could make Premier League teams stronger contenders. Given his performance and market value, a transfer fee around £16 million seems reasonable, especially considering Hutchinson’s potential £22 million move. If Philogene can secure a move, it would be a significant step up, and his current form suggests he’s more than ready for the challenge. His pace, technical ability, and goal-scoring prowess make him a prime candidate for Premier League football. Barcelona unlikely but a premier league move would be no surprise.