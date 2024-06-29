Celtic Mourn the Sudden Loss of Former Midfielder Landry N’Guemo

Remembering Landry N’Guemo: A Tribute from Celtic

Celtic Football Club has expressed profound grief following the untimely demise of their former player, Landry N’Guemo. At 38, the ex-midfielder tragically passed away this week due to a road accident in Cameroon. His death has cast a shadow over the football community, highlighting the fleeting nature of life and the deep connections forged through sport.

Landry N’Guemo’s Impact at Celtic

Landry N’Guemo, whose career was marked by versatility and resilience, graced the Celtic Park pitches during the 2009/10 season. On loan from the French club Nancy, N’Guemo’s presence in midfield was pivotal in over 40 matches across all competitions under the guidance of manager Tony Mowbray. His performance left an indelible mark on the club and its supporters, illustrating the profound connection between a player and his club, even in a short tenure.

Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N’Guemo’s passing at the young age of 38. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Landry’s family and friends at this sad time. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 27, 2024

Celtic’s official statement reflected this sentiment: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N’Guemo’s passing at the young age of 38. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Landry’s family and friends at this sad time.”

N’Guemo’s Football Journey

Landry N’Guemo’s football journey began at Nancy, where he spent six years and clinched the Coupe de la Ligue in 2006. His career path later took him to Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne in France, before extending to Turkey with stints at Akhisar Belediyespor and Kayserispor, and eventually to Kongsvinger in Norway.

A Stellar International Career

N’Guemo also shone on the international stage with the Cameroon national team. Earning over 40 caps, he was instrumental in their runner-up finish at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. He represented his nation in both the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, before retiring in 2019 to focus on coaching roles at Nancy.

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) mourned his loss: “The Cameroonian Football Federation has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion Landry Nguemo in a traffic accident. FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community.”

Landry N’Guemo will be remembered not only for his contributions on the field but also for his character and the lives he touched. His legacy at Celtic and beyond will endure, a testament to his skill, spirit, and the international brotherhood of football.