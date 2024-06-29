Report: Midfielder’s Shocking Decision to Leave Arsenal for More Game Time

Emile Smith Rowe: A Talented Midfielder’s Dilemma

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is reportedly planning to inform Mikel Arteta of his desire to leave the club, as he seeks a first-team role elsewhere. This comes after a frustrating period where injuries and competition have hindered his progress, suggest reports from Team Talk.

Early Promise and Comparisons with Saka

Smith Rowe can possibly count himself unlucky that he has not reached the heights of former Gunners academy teammate Bukayo Saka. They were growing at the same trajectory when breaking out in 2021/22. Both men impressed in smaller roles the season prior and were given more first-team appearances as a result. Smith Rowe was directly involved in 12 Premier League goals that campaign, six fewer than Saka.

Saka’s Meteoric Rise

But the latter then continued on the up in the following campaigns and has now been directly involved in more than 100 Arsenal goals in more than 200 appearances. Saka’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular, and his consistent performances have solidified his place in the starting lineup, leaving Smith Rowe in the shadows.

Smith Rowe’s Struggles

Smith Rowe, though, has struggled to get into the side of late, with injuries ensuring he was leapfrogged in the pecking order. Last season, he started just three Premier League games, after failing to start at all the season prior. He’s only just passed 100 appearances despite having started at essentially the same time as Saka.

Future Prospects

With Arsenal vying for league titles, without Smith Rowe at the forefront of their plans, it’s more than likely he’ll remain at his lowly rank. For a player of his calibre, a move might be the best option to reignite his career and fulfil his potential.

As reported by Team Talk, Smith Rowe’s potential departure could mark the end of an era for a promising talent at Arsenal, but also the beginning of a new chapter where he can truly shine.